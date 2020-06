Amenities

fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing 2/2 with central accessability and all the charm of a University property. Beamed ceilings. Tiled throughout. Large living room. HUGE master suite. Block walled all the way around. Short distance to bus lines, schools, shopping. This charming home wont last long...SO CALL NOW!! Photos may be of a similar unit in complex.