Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Arches at Oracle

5921 N Oracle Rd · (833) 532-0920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0238 · Avail. Sep 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0163 · Avail. Sep 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 0183 · Avail. Oct 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Sep 1

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1122 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 0131 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arches at Oracle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
accessible
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome home to your own refreshing oasis in Tucson, Arizona at Arches at Oracle Apartments. Located in Northwest Tucson, in the Casas Adobes area, our lush haven provides a beautiful escape from which you can enjoy the incredible panorama of the desert landscape. Our vibrant neighborhood is close by to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and offers easy access to State Route 77. With a convenient location and incredible mountain views, our community is the perfect place for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150.00 standard holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs or less for adult weight with deposits and pet agreement. Breed restrictions as follows: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, all wolf breeds, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepards, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs or less, adult weight, with deposits and pet agreement. Breed restrictions as follows: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, all wolf breeds, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepards, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. $150.00 pet fee & $150.00 pet deposit for one pet, $300.00 pet fee & $300.00 pet deposit for two. Pet rent listed $20.00 per pet
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arches at Oracle have any available units?
Arches at Oracle has 6 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Arches at Oracle have?
Some of Arches at Oracle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arches at Oracle currently offering any rent specials?
Arches at Oracle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arches at Oracle pet-friendly?
Yes, Arches at Oracle is pet friendly.
Does Arches at Oracle offer parking?
Yes, Arches at Oracle offers parking.
Does Arches at Oracle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arches at Oracle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arches at Oracle have a pool?
Yes, Arches at Oracle has a pool.
Does Arches at Oracle have accessible units?
Yes, Arches at Oracle has accessible units.
Does Arches at Oracle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arches at Oracle has units with dishwashers.

