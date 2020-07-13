Arches at Oracle.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $150.00 standard holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 50 lbs or less, adult weight, with deposits and pet agreement. Breed restrictions as follows: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, all wolf breeds, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepards, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. $150.00 pet fee & $150.00 pet deposit for one pet, $300.00 pet fee & $300.00 pet deposit for two. Pet rent listed $20.00 per pet
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20