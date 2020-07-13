Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park playground pool hot tub volleyball court accessible parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to your own refreshing oasis in Tucson, Arizona at Arches at Oracle Apartments. Located in Northwest Tucson, in the Casas Adobes area, our lush haven provides a beautiful escape from which you can enjoy the incredible panorama of the desert landscape. Our vibrant neighborhood is close by to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and offers easy access to State Route 77. With a convenient location and incredible mountain views, our community is the perfect place for you.