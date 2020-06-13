/
/
corona de tucson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 AM
17 Apartments for rent in Corona de Tucson, AZ📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
17229 S Painted Vistas Way
17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2483 sqft
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Santa Rita Bel Air Townhomes
1 Unit Available
560 E Savannah St
560 East Savannah Street, Corona de Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Well maintained 1900 Square foot Townhome! Coveted Vail School District & convenient to I-10. Entry way has mudroom and locking access from garage to house. Huge Living space painted with High-End paint and kitchen big enough for a custom island.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Sycamore Canyon
1 Unit Available
9180 East Green Sage Place
9180 East Green Sage Place, Corona de Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2100 sqft
Vail School district! 4 BED • 3 BATH | 2068² | LARGE YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEWS – Welcome home to Sycamore Canyon in the highly acclaimed Vail School District. Desirable floor plan with crisp neutral finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Corona de Tucson
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12763 E Hartshorn Pass
12763 East Hartshorn Pass, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1538 sqft
Stunning Home Out In The Vail District - Lovely home stocked with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all in unit. Has newly installed granite in kitchen, with stunning cherry cabinets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane
7201 East Bloomtree Lane, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1385 sqft
7201 E. Bloomtree Lane Available 06/15/20 Monster back yard in Sycamore Park - Available in June! Popular Sycamore Park community offers ball fields/courts/walking trails and more. This US home model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,385 sq.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
8684 S. Desert Dove
8684 South Desert Dove Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
8684 S. Desert Dove Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2 bath home in Rita Ranch! - Come check out this 4bd 2ba home in Rita Ranch.This home includes A/C, gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, built in microwave, and washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way
10177 Desert Crossings Way, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
10177 E. Desert Crossing Way Available 07/20/20 3BD 2BA waiting for you to call home!! - This lovely home is located in the Rita Ranch Community, equipped with A/C, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7334 East Alderberry Street
7334 East Alderberry Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12554 East Red Iron Trail
12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2601 sqft
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rita Ranch
1 Unit Available
9988 E Paseo De La Masada
9988 East Paseo De La Masada, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
Call to reserve a showing appointment. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home in Rita Ranch and the Vail School District. Close to Cotton Wood Elementary. Very open and bright floor plan. Washer & Dryer are provided as-is.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
offered by Southwestern Realty: This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
10610 S Lucius Drive
10610 South Lucius Drive, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom in Rancho del Lago. Bright and open floorplan with great room is fantastic for entertaining. Split plan master suite for peace and quiet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10318 S Keegan Avenue
10318 S Keegan Av, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1926 sqft
Brand new 2020 built - 4 bedroom plus den with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, great room design with lots of upgrades throughout the home.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Rancho Sahuarita
1 Unit Available
503 E Camino Luna Azul
503 East Camino Luna Azul, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2451 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in the sought after Rancho Sahuarita community. This home offers vaulted ceilings, decorator colors through out, a spacious loft & a den off the master.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9035 S Tewa Trail
9035 South Tewa Trail, Rincon Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Spacious home on more than an acre, lots of outdoor living space with great view of the mountains from your large back porch.
1 of 49
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive
13197 East Mesquite Flat Spring Drive, Vail, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1561 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/1752282 Please visit our website www.cobbpropertymanagement.com This beautiful home is located in the highly favored Rancho Del Lago.
1 of 73
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Rancho del Lago
1 Unit Available
12787 East Hannah Trail
12787 East Hannah Trail, Vail, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2289 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://www.rently.com/properties/1383283 This breath-taking home has it all! Exterior of home is freshly painted.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Corona de Tucson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Corona de Tucson area include University of Arizona, and Pima Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corona de Tucson from include Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Oro Valley, and Marana.