1915 E COLGATE Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM
1915 E COLGATE Drive
1915 East Colgate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1915 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Recently renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1915 E COLGATE Drive have any available units?
1915 E COLGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1915 E COLGATE Drive have?
Some of 1915 E COLGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1915 E COLGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 E COLGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 E COLGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1915 E COLGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1915 E COLGATE Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 E COLGATE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 E COLGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 E COLGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 E COLGATE Drive have a pool?
No, 1915 E COLGATE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1915 E COLGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 E COLGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 E COLGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 E COLGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
