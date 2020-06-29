All apartments in Surprise
16322 N 168th Lane
16322 N 168th Lane

16322 North 168th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16322 North 168th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,603 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit th

(RLNE5046400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16322 N 168th Lane have any available units?
16322 N 168th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16322 N 168th Lane have?
Some of 16322 N 168th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16322 N 168th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16322 N 168th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16322 N 168th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16322 N 168th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16322 N 168th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16322 N 168th Lane offers parking.
Does 16322 N 168th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16322 N 168th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16322 N 168th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16322 N 168th Lane has a pool.
Does 16322 N 168th Lane have accessible units?
No, 16322 N 168th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16322 N 168th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16322 N 168th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16322 N 168th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16322 N 168th Lane has units with air conditioning.
