Apartment List
/
AZ
/
surprise
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Sierra Verde
38 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,182
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18327 W Tina Ln
18327 W Tina Ln, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
Wow! Check out this awesome home in Copper Canyon/North Surprise! Barely lived property in new build community with dog parks, playgrounds and a basketball/tennis courts!! Tile in all the main areas, huge granite kitchen with island, and fresh/clean

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sierra Montana
1 Unit Available
17849 W Ventura St
17849 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features custom paint throughout, neutral carpeting and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright with an open concept, convenient breakfast bar and brand new stainless appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
3073 sqft
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bell West Ranch
1 Unit Available
17493 N 167th Dr
17493 North 167th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1138 sqft
**ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET!!** Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Marley Park
1 Unit Available
13657 N 152nd Ave
13657 North 152nd Avenue, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2993 sqft
Beautiful home in the wonderful community of Marley Park! 3 beds + 2.5 baths + a spacious loft and bonus room. Home has newer carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18122 N Sterling Dr
18122 North Sterling Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1873 sqft
**Age Restricted 55+ Community** **Furniture is OPTIONAL** Home is located in Sun City Grand. This is a clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Kitchen Features Fridge, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. Tile in all the right places.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Happy Trails Resort
1 Unit Available
17200 W BELL Road
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
INCREDIBLE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME IN HAPPY TRAILS FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND SCREENED IN ARIZONA ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16134 W BLUE ASTER Court
16134 West Blue Aster Court, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1909 sqft
Available for Seasonal Rental. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms - all with queen beds - 2 full baths and all of the necessities of home. Just bring your personal items and enjoy all that Sun City Grand has to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
17116 N PRINCESS Place
17116 North Princess Place, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1702 sqft
This nice corner lot has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, and a cozy family room. Large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, neutral countertops, lots of cabinets and counter space. A usable island, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive
20029 North Shadow Mountain Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2298 sqft
Just hit the market! The ultimate in luxury living! By far the nicest seasonal home we have! This home has just been totally remodeled and owner spared no expense! Too much to list! Nice flowing floor plan, high end furniture, flat screens

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16247 W MOUNTAIN PASS Drive
16247 West Mountain Pass Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1337 sqft
UPGRADED SUN CITY GRAND SEASONAL BEAUTY!UPSCALE FURNISHINGS WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE DURING YOUR STAY. VERY INVITING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND MEDIA CENTER.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.
City Guide for Surprise, AZ

Flora Mae Statler gave Surprise, Arizona, its unusual name because she claimed that she "would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much."

Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Surprise, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Surprise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurprise 3 BedroomsSurprise Accessible ApartmentsSurprise Apartments under $1,100Surprise Apartments with Balcony
Surprise Apartments with GarageSurprise Apartments with GymSurprise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurprise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSurprise Apartments with ParkingSurprise Apartments with Pool
Surprise Apartments with Washer-DryerSurprise Cheap PlacesSurprise Dog Friendly ApartmentsSurprise Furnished ApartmentsSurprise Luxury PlacesSurprise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College