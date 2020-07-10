/
luxury apartments
140 Luxury Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
16344 W Crater Lane
16344 West Crater Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1495 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished home available for rent in Sun City Grand. This home features an open concept with a nicely furnished Great Room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
16247 W MOUNTAIN PASS Drive
16247 West Mountain Pass Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1337 sqft
UPGRADED SUN CITY GRAND SEASONAL BEAUTY!UPSCALE FURNISHINGS WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE DURING YOUR STAY. VERY INVITING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND MEDIA CENTER.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
15819 W ALPINE RIDGE Drive
15819 West Alpine Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1338 sqft
This home is now available for the month of April 2020. PERFECT LITTLE VACATION GET A WAY. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE OPEN GREAT ROOM.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Orchards
15009 W POST Drive
15009 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2556 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4250/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $2025/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ 4 bedrooms and one loft upstairs with bunk beds.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
21539 N CASA ROYALE Drive
21539 North Casa Royale Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1409 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing $6500 ~ Summer Season Pricing $2800 ~ All other months rates will vary.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ashton Ranch
14844 N 148TH Lane
14844 North 148th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1906 sqft
Beuatiful 3car garage with 4bed and 2bath home , formal living and dining , with family room and god size kitchen with all dark colored appliances.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
19239 N GUARDIAN Lane
19239 North Guardian Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1138 sqft
Property has been rented 1/5/21 - 4/5/21. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in the heart of Sun City Grand (at least one occupant must be 45+ years old).
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane
15987 West Quail Brush Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
15689 W AZALEA Lane
15689 West Azalea Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1278 sqft
Leased Nov 2020 thru Feb 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL Top Quality-the kind you'll rent again and again. Sought after location Gleaming laminate floors. Plantation shutters. Tasteful comfortable furniture. Newly carpeted BR's.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1518 sqft
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ashton Ranch
15013 W MAUI Lane
15013 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
Walking distance to Surprise Staium. Home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers for Spring Training. Close to the Arizona Cardinals Football Stadium and Coyotes Hockey Stadium. Great 3 Bedroom home with internet and cable TV.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Ranch
16143 N 159TH Drive
16143 North 159th Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1258 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Ranch
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
15009 W MEDINAH Way
15009 West Medinah Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2170 sqft
BeautifuFully equipped 3 bedroom vacation or year round home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
17258 W Calistoga Dr
17258 West Calistoga Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2304 sqft
Very Nice Fully Furnished Home in Sun City Grand! - This fully furnished Beautiful Sun City Grand Golf course view home has everything that you'll need to enjoy the incredible AZ weather.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
14300 W Bell Road Unit 62
14300 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun Village - This beautiful condo has been completely updated. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, walk-in tile shower 2 separate sinks and walk-in closet. Living area has 2 sofas that each make into twin beds.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive
20029 North Shadow Mountain Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2298 sqft
Just hit the market! The ultimate in luxury living! By far the nicest seasonal home we have! This home has just been totally remodeled and owner spared no expense! Too much to list! Nice flowing floor plan, high end furniture, flat screens
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.
