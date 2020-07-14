All apartments in Surprise
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:09 PM

Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park

Open Now until 6pm
15025 West Old Oak Lane · (480) 418-1494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save $500! Pay no Security Deposit with approved credit. Hurry In!
Location

15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1072 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,314

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1057 · Avail. now

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
yoga
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes. Situated in the charming master planned community of Marley Park in vibrant Surprise, Arizona this community is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living.

The one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes with private backyards and free doggy doors come equipped with Internet (1000/1000MB), DirecTV, keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more.

The community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and yoga studio, event lawn, and park. Located near the intersection of Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue – on West Old Oak Lane – it is convenient to the Loop 303, Loop 101, and the US 60, with plenty of restaurants, retail, and grocery stores nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Refundable Deposit; or $300 Non-Refundable Deposit Alternative *OAC
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No Pit bulls or Pit bull Mix Breeds allowed
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

