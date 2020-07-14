Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access key fob access yoga accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes. Situated in the charming master planned community of Marley Park in vibrant Surprise, Arizona this community is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living.



The one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes with private backyards and free doggy doors come equipped with Internet (1000/1000MB), DirecTV, keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more.



The community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and yoga studio, event lawn, and park. Located near the intersection of Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue – on West Old Oak Lane – it is convenient to the Loop 303, Loop 101, and the US 60, with plenty of restaurants, retail, and grocery stores nearby.