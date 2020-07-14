Amenities
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes. Situated in the charming master planned community of Marley Park in vibrant Surprise, Arizona this community is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living.
The one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes with private backyards and free doggy doors come equipped with Internet (1000/1000MB), DirecTV, keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more.
The community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and yoga studio, event lawn, and park. Located near the intersection of Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue – on West Old Oak Lane – it is convenient to the Loop 303, Loop 101, and the US 60, with plenty of restaurants, retail, and grocery stores nearby.