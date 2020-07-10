/
apartments with washer dryer
130 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
33 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Last updated July 9 at 08:56pm
2 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Orchards
15353 West Tasha Drive
15353 West Tasha Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1740 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom,2 bath home is available for immediate move-in! Carpet and tile throughout home, neutral paint color.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14
14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Greer Ranch South
16015 W CHRISTY Drive
16015 West Christy Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2257 sqft
BEAUTIFUL and Spacious 3 bedroom + DEN in Surprise. *Split floorplan, newer carpet and paint. *18x18 tiles in high traffic areas. *Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry and built in desk.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive
19624 North Desert Garden Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1096 sqft
Furnished Monterra in 55 plus adult community. Close to Adobe Rec Center. Two Bedrooms with King beds, Two Baths. Entertainment Center has DVD, VCR, Tuner and 39 inch Flat Screen LED HD TV. Telephone HD Cable TV and High Speed WIFI included.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
13668 W Ocotillo Ln
13668 West Ocotillo Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise! Home features dine-in kitchen and family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Gabriela
11351 N 153rd Dr
11351 North 153rd Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1884 sqft
Amazing Surprise home! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close freeway access to Loop 303, shopping, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Ranch
16242 W Tasha Dr
16242 West Tasha Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan that makes it open and inviting. Eighteen inch tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans and warm two toned paint. North South exposure.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
19176 N Tamarisk Flower Way
19176 North Tamarisk Flower Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1184 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Sun City Grand is available for move in on April 1st! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Sun City Grand is available for move in on April 1st! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
18512 W DOUGLAS Way
18512 West Douglas Way, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2661 sqft
Enjoy this wonderful family home in beautiful Surprise with over 2600 sq. feet space to spread out. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with a brand new refrigerator, granite countertops and tiled backsplash.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Royal Ranch
14643 W Evans Dr
14643 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1836 sqft
This clean 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom has it all! Great room with formal dining area that leads in to the kitchen that opens up to the family room.
Results within 1 mile of Surprise
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
19911 N GREENVIEW Drive
19911 North Greenview Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath Sun City West patio home available for long-term rental beginning July 10. Home opens up to a great room, with the kitchen overlooking the living and dining area. Kitchen has all appliances.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
13602 W Caballero Dr
13602 West Caballero Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1336 sqft
As of 2/28/2020 the following months are still available: April through October 2020, and April through October 2021. Rental Rates: April $3,000 per month. September & October $2800/month. May, June, July and August $2,000 per month.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
18626 N Welk Dr
18626 North Welk Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1416 sqft
This home is in a 55+ community in Sun City! Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
22310 N CHEYENNE Drive
22310 North Cheyenne Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1653 sqft
Great remodeled seasonal rental in the newer area of Sun City West. Vacation resort living at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12606 W PARKWOOD Drive
12606 West Parkwood Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1577 sqft
Sanitized and vacant between tenants. Available to rent May 15, 2020 - September 29 at 1350. per month, reduced more than 2 months stay. Dec. $1850. (Oct. Nov. 2020 & Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr.
