Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

170 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ

Finding an apartment in Surprise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Sierra Verde
38 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13446 W Evans Dr
13446 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
Great 3bd/2ba In Roseview!! Close to Stadium - Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Lots of counter space with all kitchen appliances included with a breakfast bar and room! Secondary bedroom has walk-in closet for extra storage! Master

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19138 N Emerald Cove Way
19138 North Emerald Cove Way, Surprise, AZ
Studio
$2,600
1435 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. The master bedroom has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is also large and has a seating area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Gabriela
1 Unit Available
15275 W Laurel Lane
15275 West Laurel Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1825 sqft
Grass backyard, great neighborhood in Surprise, Landscape service included! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise has a den and lots of newer flooring, newer paint, and a large backyard with grass that you'll really enjoy (landscape service is

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12221 W Bell Rd #201
12221 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
796 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15849 W Carmen Dr
15849 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1693 sqft
15849 W Carmen Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - Great home located in the desirable Mountain Vista Ranch subdivision. Nice open floor plan with large great room featuring a built in entertainment center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18327 W Tina Ln
18327 W Tina Ln, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
Wow! Check out this awesome home in Copper Canyon/North Surprise! Barely lived property in new build community with dog parks, playgrounds and a basketball/tennis courts!! Tile in all the main areas, huge granite kitchen with island, and fresh/clean

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sierra Montana
1 Unit Available
17849 W Ventura St
17849 West Ventura Street, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features custom paint throughout, neutral carpeting and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is light and bright with an open concept, convenient breakfast bar and brand new stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18122 N Sterling Dr
18122 North Sterling Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1873 sqft
**Age Restricted 55+ Community** **Furniture is OPTIONAL** Home is located in Sun City Grand. This is a clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Kitchen Features Fridge, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. Tile in all the right places.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18320 N LAS ROCAS Way
18320 North Los Rocas Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
Sun City Grand community offers gyms, golf,, tennis, boccie ball, lawn bowling, pools, spas, theater and more. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been well maintained and features an eat-in kitchen, great room and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17918 W VIA DEL SOL --
17918 W Via del Sol, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1895 sqft
Beautiful 3Br. 2Ba. home. Former model home. Open floorplan with great kitchen. Kitchen has a large island with breakfast bar. black cabinets with black appliances. Custopm paint and tile throughout. Use listers app. Lister to write lease.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16126 West Cottonwood Street
16126 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1452 sqft
Single level home with a great room concept, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, and a breakfast nook area. The master bedroom retreat is open and spacious and has a full attached bath, separate toilet area, and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13806 West Young Street
13806 West Young Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1297 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Rancho Gabriela
1 Unit Available
11853 N 154th Drive
11853 North 154th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th.....This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in the Rancho Gabriela neighborhood of Surprise is highly upgraded. The Interior has been done in Deco Colors and flows nicely throughout.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marley Park
1 Unit Available
15395 W Columbine Dr
15395 West Columbine Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1971 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16242 W Tasha Dr
16242 West Tasha Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan that makes it open and inviting. Eighteen inch tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans and warm two toned paint. North South exposure.
City Guide for Surprise, AZ

Flora Mae Statler gave Surprise, Arizona, its unusual name because she claimed that she "would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much."

Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Surprise, AZ

Finding an apartment in Surprise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

