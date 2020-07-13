Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ with pool

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 9 at 08:56pm
2 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1165 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Happy Trails Resort
17200 W Bell Road W
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM PLUS DEN/CRAFT ROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS ONE TUB AND ONE OVERSIZE WALK IN SHOWER - BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS FULLY FURNISHED JUST MOVE IN WITH YOUR PERSONAL BELONGINGS EVERYTHING

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
21539 N CASA ROYALE Drive
21539 North Casa Royale Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1409 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing $6500 ~ Summer Season Pricing $2800 ~ All other months rates will vary.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Orchards
15009 W POST Drive
15009 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2556 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4250/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $2025/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ 4 bedrooms and one loft upstairs with bunk beds.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
15240 North 142nd Avenue
15240 North 142nd Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage, a large kitchen and pantry located in Surprise close to entertainment and shopping. This unit has it's one garage and complex features fitness center and pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sierra Verde
14214 W Country Gables Dr
14214 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ACROSS FROM THE PARK *** - **NO PETS & NO INTERIOR SMOKING ALLOWED*** This is a great 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1574 square feet and is located in Surprise at Sierra Verde.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
442 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017).

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Grand
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1518 sqft
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Vista Ranch
16143 N 159TH Drive
16143 North 159th Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1258 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Ranch
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14
14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Ranch
16411 W COTTONWOOD Street
16411 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTALSparkling Heated Private Pool Home! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with pool in sunny Surprise! Friendly Neighborhood with plenty of parks and fields for guests of all ages.

