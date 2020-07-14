Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet valet service

Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community. This gated single-family, single story neighborhood offers an alternative to the traditional three and four story apartment complexes. This is the perfect place to immerse yourself in a comfortable lifestyle with the privacy you want and the socialization you enjoy.



Our unprecedented technology packages add even more simplicity to everyday life. From free pet doors to private backyards, nothing has been left out. Located at the southwest corner of Greenway and Litchfield Roads, in Sierra Verde Surprise, our community is close to the City of Surprise Civic Center with a vibrant employment and recreational corridor. Plus Ottawa University, the US 60 and Loop 303 are nearby.