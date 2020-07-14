All apartments in Surprise
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway

15267 N 140th Dr · (833) 454-0214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Save $500! Pay no Security Deposit with approved credit. Hurry In!
Location

15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1050 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1058 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1055 · Avail. now

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1084 · Avail. now

$1,638

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
valet service
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community. This gated single-family, single story neighborhood offers an alternative to the traditional three and four story apartment complexes. This is the perfect place to immerse yourself in a comfortable lifestyle with the privacy you want and the socialization you enjoy.

Our unprecedented technology packages add even more simplicity to everyday life. From free pet doors to private backyards, nothing has been left out. Located at the southwest corner of Greenway and Litchfield Roads, in Sierra Verde Surprise, our community is close to the City of Surprise Civic Center with a vibrant employment and recreational corridor. Plus Ottawa University, the US 60 and Loop 303 are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have any available units?
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway has 4 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have?
Some of Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway is offering the following rent specials: Save $500! Pay no Security Deposit with approved credit. Hurry In!
Is Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway offers parking.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway has a pool.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have accessible units?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway has accessible units.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway has units with dishwashers.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway has units with air conditioning.
