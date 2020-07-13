Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

45 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Surprise, AZ

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Surprise
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
18 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Description
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13522 W Maryland Ave
13522 West Maryland Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
950 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled mobile home at Dysart and Glendale! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. NO HOA! This home has been remodeled from top to bottom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
12338 West Glenn Drive - Apt. B
12338 W Glenn Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
This 2020 new build 1 bed / 1 bath 600+ sq. ft. casita includes a fully equipped living quarters, modern kitchen complete black stove, microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Large bedroom with in-closet washer & dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City West
12323 W Sonnet Drive
12323 West Sonnet Drive, Sun City West, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1312 sqft
*** Beautiful Furnished Rental Available for 1 Year Term!! ***Rent just lowered to $1100Sun City West Furnished rental available for 12 lease term. Charming home with two bedrooms and two baths. Bright and Cozy Living Room. Large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Surprise
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
4 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
900 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with well-maintained landscaped grounds, excellent schools within walking distance and entertainment options like Jumpstreet, just a few minute's drive away. Walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, plush carpets and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
852 sqft
Located between West Indian School Road and North 83rd Drive. Large apartments with fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes a pool and a covered picnic area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1165 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom units minutes from downtown Peoria. Convenient to AZ-60 for direct access to Phoenix. Central air, gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Community offers fitness center, pool, BBQs. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
20 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
17 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.

