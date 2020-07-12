Apartment List
141 Apartments for rent in Sierra Verde, Surprise, AZ

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
30 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14214 W Country Gables Dr
14214 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ACROSS FROM THE PARK *** - **NO PETS & NO INTERIOR SMOKING ALLOWED*** This is a great 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1574 square feet and is located in Surprise at Sierra Verde.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14151 W CALAVAR Road
14151 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2530 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom + den and 3 bath home in Sierra Verde. With just over 2500 sq feet you have plenty of room for everyone!! 3 car garage. Open floor plan with separate living and family, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, den downstairs and 3/4 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Verde
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14844 N 148TH Lane
14844 North 148th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1906 sqft
Beuatiful 3car garage with 4bed and 2bath home , formal living and dining , with family room and god size kitchen with all dark colored appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
15240 North 142nd Avenue
15240 North 142nd Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage, a large kitchen and pantry located in Surprise close to entertainment and shopping. This unit has it's one garage and complex features fitness center and pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15134 N 146TH Avenue
15134 North 146th Avenue, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1708 sqft
This beautiful, upgraded home is MOVE IN READY!! You will not be disappointed! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. Freshly painted, new carpet! Fireplace lots of upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen is beautiful!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
13842 W BOLA Drive
13842 West Bola Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
Darling 3 bed, 2 bath home. Nice use of space and vaulted ceilings. All appliances included. Separate living room and family room, ceiling fans, covered patio, large backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14842 W Windrose Drive
14842 West Windrose Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1513 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13668 W Ocotillo Ln
13668 West Ocotillo Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise! Home features dine-in kitchen and family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
14306 W Voltaire St
14306 W Voltaire St, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1935 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Cactus Road and Litchfield Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,935 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No Application Fees! This brand

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
13562 W. Tara Lane
13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1649 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise.

1 of 4

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14841 W Redfield Rd
14841 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
Super cute and move in ready home in Ashton Ranch. Call today to schedule your showing for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Please text Jamie at 623-680-2932 for availability to view the home.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16252 N 138TH Lane
16252 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Not your typical rental property. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms Property was completely remodeled in 2017. Features granite counter tops, 20x20 in tile in the main areas. carpet in the bedrooms. All Appliances included..

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14795 W Alexandria Way
14795 West Alexandria Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1632 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Marley Park! - This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has easy access to wherever you may need to commute to! Conveniently located close to the Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, Aquatic Center,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14643 W Evans Dr
14643 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1836 sqft
This clean 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom has it all! Great room with formal dining area that leads in to the kitchen that opens up to the family room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14837 W ASTER Drive
14837 West Aster Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1780 sqft
Very nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Rancho Gabriela neighborhood! Tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen features maple cabinets and pantry! Open great room floor plan with split master bedroom!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14055 N 134th Ln
14055 North 134th Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1412 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! This home has been completely re done with new carpet, new paint, new double door fridge, new dishwasher,
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Verde
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.

