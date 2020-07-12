/
sierra verde
141 Apartments for rent in Sierra Verde, Surprise, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
30 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14214 W Country Gables Dr
14214 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ACROSS FROM THE PARK *** - **NO PETS & NO INTERIOR SMOKING ALLOWED*** This is a great 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1574 square feet and is located in Surprise at Sierra Verde.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14151 W CALAVAR Road
14151 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2530 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom + den and 3 bath home in Sierra Verde. With just over 2500 sq feet you have plenty of room for everyone!! 3 car garage. Open floor plan with separate living and family, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, den downstairs and 3/4 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Sierra Verde
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14844 N 148TH Lane
14844 North 148th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1906 sqft
Beuatiful 3car garage with 4bed and 2bath home , formal living and dining , with family room and god size kitchen with all dark colored appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
15240 North 142nd Avenue
15240 North 142nd Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1 car garage, a large kitchen and pantry located in Surprise close to entertainment and shopping. This unit has it's one garage and complex features fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15134 N 146TH Avenue
15134 North 146th Avenue, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1708 sqft
This beautiful, upgraded home is MOVE IN READY!! You will not be disappointed! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. Freshly painted, new carpet! Fireplace lots of upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen is beautiful!
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
13842 W BOLA Drive
13842 West Bola Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
Darling 3 bed, 2 bath home. Nice use of space and vaulted ceilings. All appliances included. Separate living room and family room, ceiling fans, covered patio, large backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14842 W Windrose Drive
14842 West Windrose Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1513 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13668 W Ocotillo Ln
13668 West Ocotillo Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1657 sqft
4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise! Home features dine-in kitchen and family room. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans throughout.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
14306 W Voltaire St
14306 W Voltaire St, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1935 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Cactus Road and Litchfield Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,935 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No Application Fees! This brand
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
13562 W. Tara Lane
13562 West Tara Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1649 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS A DEN IN SURPRISE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1649 square feet at West Point Towne Center in Surprise.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14841 W Redfield Rd
14841 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
Super cute and move in ready home in Ashton Ranch. Call today to schedule your showing for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Please text Jamie at 623-680-2932 for availability to view the home.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16252 N 138TH Lane
16252 North 138th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Not your typical rental property. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms Property was completely remodeled in 2017. Features granite counter tops, 20x20 in tile in the main areas. carpet in the bedrooms. All Appliances included..
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14795 W Alexandria Way
14795 West Alexandria Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1632 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Marley Park! - This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has easy access to wherever you may need to commute to! Conveniently located close to the Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, Aquatic Center,
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14643 W Evans Dr
14643 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1836 sqft
This clean 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom has it all! Great room with formal dining area that leads in to the kitchen that opens up to the family room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
14837 W ASTER Drive
14837 West Aster Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1780 sqft
Very nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Rancho Gabriela neighborhood! Tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen features maple cabinets and pantry! Open great room floor plan with split master bedroom!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14055 N 134th Ln
14055 North 134th Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1412 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Roseview is available for immediate move in! This home has been completely re done with new carpet, new paint, new double door fridge, new dishwasher,
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Verde
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
