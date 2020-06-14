/
1 bedroom apartments
June 14 2020
83 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
819 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
11 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,248
668 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
10 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
776 sqft
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
$
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
650 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
635 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 Unit Available
14300 W Bell Road Unit 62
14300 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
764 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun Village - This beautiful condo has been completely updated. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, walk-in tile shower 2 separate sinks and walk-in closet. Living area has 2 sofas that each make into twin beds.
1 Unit Available
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
442 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017).
1 Unit Available
14575 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14575 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
840 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPGRADED CONDO in the luxurious resort style gated community of Park Place Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of Surprise
$
14 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,086
781 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
5 Units Available
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
795 sqft
Recently renovated units in a modern community with a resort-style pool, barbecue area, fitness center and kids' play area. Shopping and entertainment options are located minutes away.
Fletcher Heights
21 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
766 sqft
Community amenities include resort-inspired pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Located close to award-winning schools, desert scenery and a slew of great dining. Apartments feature washer/dryer, intrusion alarms and ice makers.
$
15 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,164
705 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
20 Units Available
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
878 sqft
This new community offers residents garage parking, an on-site gym and swimming pool. Apartments include in-unit laundry, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. La Ronde Shopping Center and New River are both close to the property.
13 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,118
818 sqft
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
36 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
9 Units Available
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
810 sqft
Located in the heart of Glendale, steps from the New River trail. Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and patio/balcony. Community offers access to pool, volleyball court, garage and hot tub.
$
Fletcher Heights
19 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
760 sqft
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
12 Units Available
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,206
675 sqft
Close to Loop 101, Tresa at Arrowhead, Glendale, AZ brings you your own private patio and breakfast bar, as well as community amenities like pool, sauna and hot tub. Enjoy the local Hidden Meadows Park.
16 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
$
37 Units Available
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
800 sqft
A stunning home with close access to the 101 Loop. Many designer features including a clubhouse, business center, and fitness center. Spacious interiors with designer finishes. Onsite pool.
