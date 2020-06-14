Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ with garage

Surprise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Marley Park
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,233
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Happy Trails Resort
1 Unit Available
17200 W BELL Road
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
INCREDIBLE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME IN HAPPY TRAILS FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND SCREENED IN ARIZONA ROOM.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
17116 N PRINCESS Place
17116 North Princess Place, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1702 sqft
This nice corner lot has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, and a cozy family room. Large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, neutral countertops, lots of cabinets and counter space. A usable island, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive
13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1543 sqft
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17176 N WINDING Trail
17176 North Winding Trail, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1097 sqft
Dont' miss this charming 2 bedroom home.Everything you need for your Arizona getaway. Unpack your bags and enjoy. beautiful backyard oasis.Community features golf course, recreation center, swimming pool & spa, tennis courts, fitness center & more.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16757 W PALISADE TRAIL Lane
16757 West Palisade Trail Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2278 sqft
Incredible MISSION model home on quiet cul du sac in the desirable SUN CITY GRAND. Light and Bright wide open floor plan with neutral flooring and paint throughout. Kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Surprise Farms
1 Unit Available
16948 W SAGUARO Lane
16948 West Saguaro Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1920 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 3 car garage. Separate living room with walk thru to kitchen and open family room. Jack and jill bathroom between bedrooms. Double sinks in both bathrooms and master bathroom features shower and large tub.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane
15987 West Quail Brush Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19208 N MOONDANCE Lane
19208 North Moondance Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Leased Dec 2020 thru Apr 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL IN SUN CITY GRAND, ARIZONA. 2 BR's + Den/Office. Master BR Suite is split apart for added privacy when having guests. King bed in Master, Queen bed in BR #2, and Q sleep sofa in Den/Office.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1518 sqft
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16143 N 159TH Drive
16143 North 159th Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1258 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15678 W Carmen Drive
15678 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
Wonderful, 4 bedroom home with 3 Full baths! Well maintained and move in ready! Great subdivision, very nice sized backyard & patio. Tile through out the home and carpet in bedrooms! Full-sized laundry room with sink.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coyote Lakes
1 Unit Available
19794 N COYOTE LAKES Parkway
19794 N Coyote Lakes Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1803 sqft
Gorgeous Rental Home in the Golf Course Community of Coyote Lakes.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive
15885 West Arrowhead Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1495 sqft
Looking for a fabulous resort-style vacation with all of the comforts of home? Look no further! Enjoy all of the stunning amenities at Sun City Grand (55+ age restricted master planned community)...

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ashton Ranch
1 Unit Available
14844 N 148TH Lane
14844 North 148th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1906 sqft
Beuatiful 3car garage with 4bed and 2bath home , formal living and dining , with family room and god size kitchen with all dark colored appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18320 N LAS ROCAS Way
18320 North Los Rocas Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
Sun City Grand community offers gyms, golf,, tennis, boccie ball, lawn bowling, pools, spas, theater and more. This 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been well maintained and features an eat-in kitchen, great room and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
13231 W PARADISE Lane
13231 West Paradise Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1440 sqft
This lovely, clean, N/S exposure. Home is ready for new tenant. Features neutral colors, tile in entry & kit. valt. cellings, split floor plan, great room, & eat-in kit. w/ maple cabinets. Kit has opening overlooking great room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Royal Ranch
1 Unit Available
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.
City Guide for Surprise, AZ

Flora Mae Statler gave Surprise, Arizona, its unusual name because she claimed that she "would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much."

Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Surprise, AZ

Surprise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

