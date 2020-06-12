/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
167 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1174 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in great complex containing a pool, gym, media room and business center. Within walking distance is West Bell Road, which is lined with cafes and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Sierra Verde
39 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16126 West Cottonwood Street
16126 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1452 sqft
Single level home with a great room concept, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling, and a breakfast nook area. The master bedroom retreat is open and spacious and has a full attached bath, separate toilet area, and walk-in closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15849 W Carmen Dr
15849 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ
15849 W Carmen Dr Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE 7/15/2020!!! - Great home located in the desirable Mountain Vista Ranch subdivision. Nice open floor plan with large great room featuring a built in entertainment center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Gabriela
1 Unit Available
14842 W Windrose Drive
14842 West Windrose Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1513 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Verde
1 Unit Available
14234 W Boca Raton Road
14234 West Boca Raton Road, Surprise, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,056 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
17258 W Calistoga Dr
17258 West Calistoga Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2304 sqft
Very Nice Fully Furnished Home in Sun City Grand! - April-September $2300 per mth, October-Dec $3250,mth, Jan- March $3750 per mth.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15939 W Central
15939 West Central Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1636 sqft
15939 W Central Available 08/01/20 Great Home in Mountain Vista Ranch - (RLNE4969032)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
14909 W Lamoille Dr
14909 West Lamoille Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1201 sqft
Great Home in a Great Location In Surprise! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home that has been well maintained. The master bedroom is very spaces with new carpet, and new paint.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Gabriela
1 Unit Available
15275 W Laurel Lane
15275 West Laurel Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1825 sqft
Grass backyard, great neighborhood in Surprise, Landscape service included! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise has a den and lots of newer flooring, newer paint, and a large backyard with grass that you'll really enjoy (landscape service is
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13446 W Evans Dr
13446 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1567 sqft
13446 W Evans Dr Available 06/15/20 Great 3bd/2ba In Roseview!! Close to Stadium - Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Lots of counter space with all kitchen appliances included with a breakfast bar and room! Secondary bedroom has walk-in
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Verde
1 Unit Available
14214 W Country Gables Dr
14214 West Country Gables Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM HOME ACROSS FROM THE PARK *** - **NO PETS & NO INTERIOR SMOKING ALLOWED*** This is a great 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1574 square feet and is located in Surprise at Sierra Verde.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Point Towne Center
1 Unit Available
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Roseview
1 Unit Available
13242 W Port Royale Ln
13242 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is very spacious. Tile in all the right places. Open kitchen with island overlooks the family room and eating area. Split floor plan with master on opposite side of other bedrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18327 W Tina Ln
18327 W Tina Ln, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
Wow! Check out this awesome home in Copper Canyon/North Surprise! Barely lived property in new build community with dog parks, playgrounds and a basketball/tennis courts!! Tile in all the main areas, huge granite kitchen with island, and fresh/clean
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Litchfield Manor
1 Unit Available
13629 W Evans Dr
13629 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
Four bedroom home at Litchfield & Greenway! Ready for Immediate Move In! Home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, an over-sized, eat-in kitchen, a huge amount of pantry space, and a large family room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bell West Ranch
1 Unit Available
17493 N 167th Dr
17493 North 167th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1138 sqft
**ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET!!** Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Master suite features walk in closet.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18122 N Sterling Dr
18122 North Sterling Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1873 sqft
**Age Restricted 55+ Community** **Furniture is OPTIONAL** Home is located in Sun City Grand. This is a clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Kitchen Features Fridge, Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. Tile in all the right places.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Kingswood Parke
1 Unit Available
17116 N PRINCESS Place
17116 North Princess Place, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1702 sqft
This nice corner lot has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, and a cozy family room. Large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, neutral countertops, lots of cabinets and counter space. A usable island, and a breakfast bar.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16134 W BLUE ASTER Court
16134 West Blue Aster Court, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1909 sqft
Available for Seasonal Rental. This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms - all with queen beds - 2 full baths and all of the necessities of home. Just bring your personal items and enjoy all that Sun City Grand has to offer.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Happy Trails Resort
1 Unit Available
17200 W BELL Road
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
INCREDIBLE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME IN HAPPY TRAILS FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND SCREENED IN ARIZONA ROOM.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20029 N SHADOW MOUNTAIN Drive
20029 North Shadow Mountain Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2298 sqft
Just hit the market! The ultimate in luxury living! By far the nicest seasonal home we have! This home has just been totally remodeled and owner spared no expense! Too much to list! Nice flowing floor plan, high end furniture, flat screens
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Marley Park
1 Unit Available
14795 W ALEXANDRIA Way
14795 West Alexandria Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has easy access to wherever you may need to commute to! Conveniently located close to the Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, Aquatic Center, Arrowhead Mall, Lake Pleasant, Sun Village Golf Course and many more.
