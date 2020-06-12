/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
137 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Marley Park
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Sierra Verde
40 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1100 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1165 sqft
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16247 W MOUNTAIN PASS Drive
16247 West Mountain Pass Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1337 sqft
UPGRADED SUN CITY GRAND SEASONAL BEAUTY!UPSCALE FURNISHINGS WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE DURING YOUR STAY. VERY INVITING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND MEDIA CENTER.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
17176 N WINDING Trail
17176 North Winding Trail, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1097 sqft
Dont' miss this charming 2 bedroom home.Everything you need for your Arizona getaway. Unpack your bags and enjoy. beautiful backyard oasis.Community features golf course, recreation center, swimming pool & spa, tennis courts, fitness center & more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15819 W ALPINE RIDGE Drive
15819 West Alpine Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1338 sqft
This home is now available for the month of April 2020. PERFECT LITTLE VACATION GET A WAY. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE OPEN GREAT ROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15689 W AZALEA Lane
15689 West Azalea Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1278 sqft
Leased Nov 2020 thru Feb 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL Top Quality-the kind you'll rent again and again. Sought after location Gleaming laminate floors. Plantation shutters. Tasteful comfortable furniture. Newly carpeted BR's.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1518 sqft
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19208 N MOONDANCE Lane
19208 North Moondance Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Leased Dec 2020 thru Apr 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL IN SUN CITY GRAND, ARIZONA. 2 BR's + Den/Office. Master BR Suite is split apart for added privacy when having guests. King bed in Master, Queen bed in BR #2, and Q sleep sofa in Den/Office.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane
15987 West Quail Brush Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15704 W POST Drive
15704 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious kitchen in the heart of Surprise**Inviting living spaces including a north facing backyard with a nice covered patio** 2 car garage with opener, ceiling fans, 2 full baths, tons of cabinets and counter
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16143 N 159TH Drive
16143 North 159th Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1258 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20032 N CLEAR CANYON Drive
20032 North Clear Canyon Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1546 sqft
VERY WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS HOME IN SUN CITY GRAND - GREAT ROOM - AREA OFF OF ENTRY POSSIBLY USED AS A DEN - KITCHEN HAS REFRIGERATOR, BREAKFAST BAR, PANTRY, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE - MASTER BEDROOM WITH BAY WINDOW, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET - THIS MODEL
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15885 W ARROWHEAD Drive
15885 West Arrowhead Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1495 sqft
Looking for a fabulous resort-style vacation with all of the comforts of home? Look no further! Enjoy all of the stunning amenities at Sun City Grand (55+ age restricted master planned community)...
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive
19624 North Desert Garden Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1096 sqft
Furnished Monterra in 55 plus adult community. Close to Adobe Rec Center. Two Bedrooms with King beds, Two Baths. Entertainment Center has DVD, VCR, Tuner and 39 inch Flat Screen LED HD TV. Telephone HD Cable TV and High Speed WIFI included.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19239 N GUARDIAN Lane
19239 North Guardian Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1138 sqft
Property has been rented 1/5/21 - 4/5/21. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in the heart of Sun City Grand (at least one occupant must be 45+ years old).
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurprise 3 BedroomsSurprise Accessible ApartmentsSurprise Apartments under $1,100Surprise Apartments with Balcony
Surprise Apartments with GarageSurprise Apartments with GymSurprise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurprise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSurprise Apartments with ParkingSurprise Apartments with Pool