/
/
/
marley park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Marley Park, Surprise, AZ
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15395 W Columbine Dr
15395 West Columbine Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1971 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Marley Park is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 27
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
13349 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard
13349 North Founders Park Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2607 sqft
THIS CHARMING TOWNHOME IS LOCATED IN THE PERFECT LOCATION & FULLY UPGRADED. JUST STEPS FROM THE POOL HOUSE & A QUICK WALK TO THE GROCERY STORE. GORGEOUS FRONT COURTYARD PERFECT FOR THAT MORNING COFFEE, PRIVATE SIDE COURTYARD.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14795 W Alexandria Way
14795 West Alexandria Way, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1632 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Marley Park! - This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has easy access to wherever you may need to commute to! Conveniently located close to the Peoria Sports Complex, Surprise Stadium, Aquatic Center,
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12862 N 152ND Avenue
12862 North 152nd Avenue, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
2803 sqft
Fantastic, highly sought after, Marley Park property. 2 bedrooms Plus a Den and 2 baths. Great location with garage in the back. Single level home with open floor plan. Landscape is included. Community pool and beautiful neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Marley Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14844 N 148TH Lane
14844 North 148th Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
1906 sqft
Beuatiful 3car garage with 4bed and 2bath home , formal living and dining , with family room and god size kitchen with all dark colored appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15134 N 146TH Avenue
15134 North 146th Avenue, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1708 sqft
This beautiful, upgraded home is MOVE IN READY!! You will not be disappointed! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. Freshly painted, new carpet! Fireplace lots of upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen is beautiful!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14151 W CALAVAR Road
14151 West Calavar Road, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2530 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom + den and 3 bath home in Sierra Verde. With just over 2500 sq feet you have plenty of room for everyone!! 3 car garage. Open floor plan with separate living and family, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, den downstairs and 3/4 bath.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15013 W MAUI Lane
15013 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
Walking distance to Surprise Staium. Home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers for Spring Training. Close to the Arizona Cardinals Football Stadium and Coyotes Hockey Stadium. Great 3 Bedroom home with internet and cable TV.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14220 W POINSETTIA Drive
14220 West Poinsettia Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2463 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED wonderful and large Surprise pool vacation home. Step inside the gorgeous entry to the open floor plan main living room. Comfy super-sized sofa and recliner are so inviting to catch a movie or just relax.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14842 W Windrose Drive
14842 West Windrose Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1513 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15128 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive
15128 West Desert Mirage Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2839 sqft
The fresh inspired interior of this wonderful home is a real pleasure. A large Island Kitchen with beautiful cherry wood cabinets and granite slab counters.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11351 N 153rd Dr
11351 North 153rd Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1884 sqft
Amazing Surprise home! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close freeway access to Loop 303, shopping, schools, and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15305 W. Banff Lane
15305 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1352 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Greenway Road & Reems Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,352 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No Application Fees! Single level 3
1 of 13
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
14306 W Voltaire St
14306 W Voltaire St, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1935 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Cactus Road and Litchfield Road Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,935 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No Application Fees! This brand
1 of 4
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14841 W Redfield Rd
14841 West Redfield Road, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
Super cute and move in ready home in Ashton Ranch. Call today to schedule your showing for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Please text Jamie at 623-680-2932 for availability to view the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
14365 West Sierra Street
14365 West Sierra Street, Surprise, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
4091 sqft
Your family will enjoy this large home with open floor plan and all within a Gated Community. You will enjoy the open Master Suite which boasts a full bath including, separate shower/tub, double sinks, and two walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
14643 W Evans Dr
14643 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1836 sqft
This clean 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom has it all! Great room with formal dining area that leads in to the kitchen that opens up to the family room.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14837 W ASTER Drive
14837 West Aster Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1780 sqft
Very nice single story 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Rancho Gabriela neighborhood! Tile and carpet throughout. Kitchen features maple cabinets and pantry! Open great room floor plan with split master bedroom!
Results within 5 miles of Marley Park
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
30 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ