furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
126 Furnished Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Sierra Verde
37 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19138 N Emerald Cove Way
19138 North Emerald Cove Way, Surprise, AZ
Studio
$2,600
1435 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. The master bedroom has a large bathroom and walk-in closet. The guest bedroom is also large and has a seating area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14300 W Bell Road Unit 62
14300 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun Village - This beautiful condo has been completely updated. Master bedroom has a Queen bed, walk-in tile shower 2 separate sinks and walk-in closet. Living area has 2 sofas that each make into twin beds.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
17258 W Calistoga Dr
17258 West Calistoga Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2304 sqft
Very Nice Fully Furnished Home in Sun City Grand! - April-September $2300 per mth, October-Dec $3250,mth, Jan- March $3750 per mth.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16344 W Crater Lane
16344 West Crater Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1495 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished home available for rent in Sun City Grand. This home features an open concept with a nicely furnished Great Room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14
14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Happy Trails Resort
1 Unit Available
17200 W BELL Road
17200 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
INCREDIBLE GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED HOME IN HAPPY TRAILS FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE AND SCREENED IN ARIZONA ROOM.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14950 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Boulevard
14950 West Mountain View Boulevard, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
855 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Updated 1 Bedroom+DEN! Highly sought after AVISTAR model. Quiet location in back of community. and ready for you to move in. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stylish kitchen countertops and faucet (2017).
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15689 W AZALEA Lane
15689 West Azalea Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1278 sqft
Leased Nov 2020 thru Feb 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL Top Quality-the kind you'll rent again and again. Sought after location Gleaming laminate floors. Plantation shutters. Tasteful comfortable furniture. Newly carpeted BR's.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15819 W ALPINE RIDGE Drive
15819 West Alpine Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1338 sqft
This home is now available for the month of April 2020. PERFECT LITTLE VACATION GET A WAY. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE OPEN GREAT ROOM.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19208 N MOONDANCE Lane
19208 North Moondance Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Leased Dec 2020 thru Apr 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL IN SUN CITY GRAND, ARIZONA. 2 BR's + Den/Office. Master BR Suite is split apart for added privacy when having guests. King bed in Master, Queen bed in BR #2, and Q sleep sofa in Den/Office.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Orchards
1 Unit Available
15009 W POST Drive
15009 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2556 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4250/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $2025/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ 4 bedrooms and one loft upstairs with bunk beds.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
21539 N CASA ROYALE Drive
21539 North Casa Royale Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1409 sqft
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak Season Pricing (Feb & March) $3500 ~ Summer Season (June - September) Pricing $1575 ~ All other months rates will vary.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Surprise Farms
1 Unit Available
17778 W DESERT Lane
17778 West Desert Lane, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1539 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $4500/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $2025/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ 3 bedroom home with a private heated pool (pool heat fee's will apply),
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16143 N 159TH Drive
16143 North 159th Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1258 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15360 W SIERRA VISTA Drive
15360 West Sierra Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2077 sqft
Welcome to the this beautiful furnished seasonal rental. This home 3 bedrooms, 3 baths with a large open living room that overlooks the pool, spa and 8th green of the Granite golf course. Large kitchen nook and breakfast bar.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Ranch
1 Unit Available
14653 W MAUI Lane
14653 West Maui Lane, Surprise, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
The House of Sophia is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage and big backyard, a fully furnished furniture, new carpet and fresh paint. Custom master suite, custom master bath with dual sink.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sycamore Estates
1 Unit Available
16472 W SHANGRI LA Road
16472 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2348 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE 5/28-7/31/2020 Perfectly upgraded, hardly lived in beauty! This fully furnished short term rental home features a split, open floor plan, wood tile flooring, a wonderful Kitchen that features granite counters, a huge island and open
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19624 N DESERT GARDEN Drive
19624 North Desert Garden Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1096 sqft
Furnished Monterra in 55 plus adult community. Close to Adobe Rec Center. Two Bedrooms with King beds, Two Baths. Entertainment Center has DVD, VCR, Tuner and 39 inch Flat Screen LED HD TV. Telephone HD Cable TV and High Speed WIFI included.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19239 N GUARDIAN Lane
19239 North Guardian Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1138 sqft
Property has been rented 1/5/21 - 4/5/21. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bath FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in the heart of Sun City Grand (at least one occupant must be 45+ years old).
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northwest Ranch
1 Unit Available
16411 W COTTONWOOD Street
16411 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTALSparkling Heated Private Pool Home! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with pool in sunny Surprise! Friendly Neighborhood with plenty of parks and fields for guests of all ages.
