2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Marley Park
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Sierra Verde
40 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1100 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1165 sqft
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1016 sqft
This luxury community is close to the area's best amenities. On-site pool, gym, and fitness center. Resident-only valet service. Apartments are sleek with modular kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 04:36pm
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
878 sqft
Where luxury living meets convenience. Spacious apartments complete with kitchens fit for chefs and a full-size washer and dryer. Relax inside your screened-in patio or balcony or at one of the two refreshing pools.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated October 21 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
965 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12221 W Bell Rd #201
12221 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
796 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14300 W. Bell Road Unit 14
14300 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
908 sqft
SUN VILLAGE CONDO - This single story non-furnished condo featuring an open floor plan with split master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The Unit includes refrigerator, stove stack-able washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16344 W Crater Lane
16344 West Crater Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1495 sqft
Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in Sun City Grand - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished home available for rent in Sun City Grand. This home features an open concept with a nicely furnished Great Room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
16247 W MOUNTAIN PASS Drive
16247 West Mountain Pass Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1337 sqft
UPGRADED SUN CITY GRAND SEASONAL BEAUTY!UPSCALE FURNISHINGS WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE DURING YOUR STAY. VERY INVITING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND MEDIA CENTER.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
18277 N ESTRELLA VISTA Drive
18277 North Estrella Vista Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1870 sqft
Beautiful golf course view home, available for January through February as a seasonal rental. Lavishly furnished, 2 bedrooms and a den/3rd bedroom with Murphy bed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15913 W CLEARWATER Way
15913 West Clearwater Way, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1546 sqft
Great seasonal rental! Sun City Grand at it's finest! This open floor plan home is located on a quiet street ready for you to enjoy Southwestern living at its best. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Spacious great room/ dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
17176 N WINDING Trail
17176 North Winding Trail, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1097 sqft
Dont' miss this charming 2 bedroom home.Everything you need for your Arizona getaway. Unpack your bags and enjoy. beautiful backyard oasis.Community features golf course, recreation center, swimming pool & spa, tennis courts, fitness center & more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15819 W ALPINE RIDGE Drive
15819 West Alpine Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1338 sqft
This home is now available for the month of April 2020. PERFECT LITTLE VACATION GET A WAY. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE OPEN GREAT ROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15689 W AZALEA Lane
15689 West Azalea Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1278 sqft
Leased Nov 2020 thru Feb 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL Top Quality-the kind you'll rent again and again. Sought after location Gleaming laminate floors. Plantation shutters. Tasteful comfortable furniture. Newly carpeted BR's.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19942 N LONDON BRIDGE Drive
19942 North London Bridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1518 sqft
Adorable, upgraded AZALEA on private lot with sunset views from the extended patio. Quiet, super location, 2BD/1.75BA, 1518 sq. ft. split plan with granite counters, oak cabinets, tile and carpet in the right places. Newer windows, security door.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
19208 N MOONDANCE Lane
19208 North Moondance Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1500 sqft
Leased Dec 2020 thru Apr 2021 FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL IN SUN CITY GRAND, ARIZONA. 2 BR's + Den/Office. Master BR Suite is split apart for added privacy when having guests. King bed in Master, Queen bed in BR #2, and Q sleep sofa in Den/Office.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
15987 W QUAIL BRUSH Lane
15987 West Quail Brush Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1627 sqft
Over $95k in upgrades to this fabulous rental! Gorgeous 18'' tile thruout featuring mosiac entry & medallion in master bath. Custom paint w/5'' baseboards, newer windows w/unique custom blinds.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Sun City Grand
1 Unit Available
20166 N CORONADO RIDGE Drive
20166 North Coronado Ridge Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1427 sqft
Leased Jan 2021 thru Apr 2021. FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL. Close proximity to Cimarron Fitness Center, Pool, Spa, Golf Course. 2 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Baths - Master is split apart for privacy. 52 inch TV and recliners in Great Room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
15704 W POST Drive
15704 West Post Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious kitchen in the heart of Surprise**Inviting living spaces including a north facing backyard with a nice covered patio** 2 car garage with opener, ceiling fans, 2 full baths, tons of cabinets and counter
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Mountain Vista Ranch
1 Unit Available
16143 N 159TH Drive
16143 North 159th Drive, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1258 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a den, private backyard with a pebble tech pool, covered patio with table and chairs, and stainless steel gas grill. Living room with leather sofa, flat screen TV and sound bar with subwoofer.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.
