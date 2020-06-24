All apartments in Surprise
16148 West Mauna Loa Lane

16148 West Mauna Loa Lane
Location

16148 West Mauna Loa Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice large 4 bedroom and 2.5 home. Open floor plan with formal living and dinning room. Almost 3000 square feet! Large open kitchen with walk-in pantry plus an island. Please call AJ Smith at 480.568-2666 to view!!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane have any available units?
16148 West Mauna Loa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16148 West Mauna Loa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane offer parking?
No, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane have a pool?
No, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane have accessible units?
No, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16148 West Mauna Loa Lane has units with air conditioning.
