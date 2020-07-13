/
/
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM
22 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Surprise, AZ
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
18 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13522 W Maryland Ave
13522 West Maryland Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$949
950 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled mobile home at Dysart and Glendale! Ready for Move In 08/15/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. NO HOA! This home has been remodeled from top to bottom.
Results within 10 miles of Surprise
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
4 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
906 sqft
Under New Management. We are proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities. Artisan Park is one of Glendale’s most sought out apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
900 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with well-maintained landscaped grounds, excellent schools within walking distance and entertainment options like Jumpstreet, just a few minute's drive away. Walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, plush carpets and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
48 Units Available
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$745
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
756 sqft
Near Route 60 in the Country Hollow neighborhood. Two pools and hot tubs for the community. Beautiful French doors, new flooring and all new appliances in many apartments. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just off Thunderbird Plaza. Apartments are newly renovated with laundry and patio or balcony. Community features garage, BBQ grills, clubhouse, pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 08/07/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - • Beautiful lush landscaping • Ceramic tile and hard floors • Central air and heating • Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
835 sqft
Gated community with covered parking near Thunderbird School of Management, ASU West Campus and Loop 101 freeway. One- to two-bedroom apartments feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher and private balcony.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$770
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
702 sqft
Acacia Pointe offers modern, pet-friendly units. Each apartment features air conditioning, bathtubs, new carpet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. The courtyard also features a pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$905
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Galleria Apartments is located at 10654 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
858 sqft
Galleria North Apartments is located at 10854 N 60th Ave Glendale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
847 sqft
Welcome to Desert Green Villas, apartments closely located to dining, shopping and entertainment as well as near the Papago Freeway. This serene community is ready for you to call it your new home - check it out today!
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1223 N Dysart Rd- 5
1223 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
660 sqft
22 unit Multi-Family Complex Single Level 22 Unit Multi-Family Complex
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
7040 NW Grand Ave - 8
7040 Grand Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
460 sqft
One bedroom one bath in single level 9 unit Multi-Family Complex With Private Yard. Utilities included 9 Unit Multi-Family Complex
Similar Pages
Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSurprise 3 BedroomsSurprise Accessible ApartmentsSurprise Apartments under $1,000Surprise Apartments under $1,100Surprise Apartments under $900
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with GarageSurprise Apartments with GymSurprise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSurprise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSurprise Apartments with ParkingSurprise Apartments with Pool