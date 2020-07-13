Amenities
Welcome home to luxury at La Borgata Apartments in Surprise, AZ. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are ideally located in a peaceful, gated community on North Litchfield Road for easy access to everything that this sunny little city has to offer. We are less than two miles from Surprise Aquatic Center and just around the corner from Surprise Market Place and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Whether heading out for a day on the town or retreating inside to enjoy the comforts of your stunning apartment home, you will always be grateful to belong at La Borgata.