Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
La Borgata
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

La Borgata

Open Now until 5pm
16671 N Litchfield Rd · (352) 835-5978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16671 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 263 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 264 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Borgata.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
Welcome home to luxury at La Borgata Apartments in Surprise, AZ. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are ideally located in a peaceful, gated community on North Litchfield Road for easy access to everything that this sunny little city has to offer. We are less than two miles from Surprise Aquatic Center and just around the corner from Surprise Market Place and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Whether heading out for a day on the town or retreating inside to enjoy the comforts of your stunning apartment home, you will always be grateful to belong at La Borgata.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 flat fee
fee: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $15/month (second pet)
restrictions: Breed restrictions, Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does La Borgata have any available units?
La Borgata has 2 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does La Borgata have?
Some of La Borgata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Borgata currently offering any rent specials?
La Borgata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Borgata pet-friendly?
Yes, La Borgata is pet friendly.
Does La Borgata offer parking?
Yes, La Borgata offers parking.
Does La Borgata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, La Borgata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does La Borgata have a pool?
Yes, La Borgata has a pool.
Does La Borgata have accessible units?
No, La Borgata does not have accessible units.
Does La Borgata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Borgata has units with dishwashers.
Does La Borgata have units with air conditioning?
Yes, La Borgata has units with air conditioning.

