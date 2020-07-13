Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments hot tub internet cafe

Welcome home to luxury at La Borgata Apartments in Surprise, AZ. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are ideally located in a peaceful, gated community on North Litchfield Road for easy access to everything that this sunny little city has to offer. We are less than two miles from Surprise Aquatic Center and just around the corner from Surprise Market Place and Sprouts Farmers Market.



Whether heading out for a day on the town or retreating inside to enjoy the comforts of your stunning apartment home, you will always be grateful to belong at La Borgata.