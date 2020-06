8102 E DEL TIMBRE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

VERY CHIC, COOL FULLY FURNISHED IN VERY DESIRABLE MCCORMICK RANCH AREA, MINUTES FROM LAKE MARGHARETE, THE HIKING, BIKING TRAILS. FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT INSPIRED VERY SPECIAL PROPERTY. WIDE OPEN SPACES, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BTH ALL ON ONE FLOOR HAS NO INTERIOR STEPS. EXTREMELY PRIVATE BACKYARD HAS LARGE SALT WATER POOL, COVERED RAMADA W/BUILT IN BBQ AND AGAIN VERY SHARP, COOL OUTDOOR ATMOSPHERE, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR QUIET RELAXATION, YOUR CHOICE! MASTER SUITE IS VERY BIG AND HAS DOOR WALL THAT WALKS OUT TO POOL. KITCHEN IS FULLY EQUIPPED W/GREAT APPLIANCES, LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT COMES IN, IT LOOKS OUT TO THE GREEN LUSH FOLIAGE IN BACK YARD, SPARKLING POOL, SERVE THRU WINDOW TO PATIO FOR MARGARITAS ON PATIO! GREAT WALK SCORE!$8500-10,000 SHORT TERM. PETS MUST BE APPROVED