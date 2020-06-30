All apartments in Scottsdale
7611 E Pleasant Run

7611 East Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

7611 East Pleasant Run, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 Bedroom (plus flex room) - 3 Bath - 2670 Sq. Ft. - Scottsdale Townhouse - 2 Bedroom (plus flex room) - 3 Bath - 2670 Sq. Ft. - Scottsdale Townhouse

**Brand New Remodel in heart of Scottsdale. Almost every surface is New or Remodeled. All new
appliances.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

Property available for showing starting 12/2/19 and available for move in on 12/15/19
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent = $4000
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE5351873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have any available units?
7611 E Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 E Pleasant Run have?
Some of 7611 E Pleasant Run's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 E Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
7611 E Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 E Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 E Pleasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run offer parking?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not offer parking.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have a pool?
Yes, 7611 E Pleasant Run has a pool.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.

