**Brand New Remodel in heart of Scottsdale. Almost every surface is New or Remodeled. All new appliances.
Property available for showing starting 12/2/19 and available for move in on 12/15/19 $45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home) Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent = $4000 $195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee $200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility) Water/Sewer/Trash Included Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have any available units?
7611 E Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 E Pleasant Run have?
Some of 7611 E Pleasant Run's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 E Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
7611 E Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 E Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 E Pleasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run offer parking?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not offer parking.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have a pool?
Yes, 7611 E Pleasant Run has a pool.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 E Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 E Pleasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
