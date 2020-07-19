All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

815 East Mclellan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

815 East Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prepare to be amazed! This gorgeous single level home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Central Phoenix/Midtown and has been completely remodeled. You will love the spacious, open concept floor plan which centers around a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, self-closing white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (including double wall ovens and a cooktop stove), a pantry, built-in sitting area/desk and a huge kitchen island with room to seat 5! Lots of room to roam with separate living and family rooms and a formal dining area. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and faux wood blinds. The HUGE master bedroom has a walk-in closet, full master bath and a large sitting area with arcadia doors to a private patio area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with an extended, covered brick paver patio with ceiling fans and lush, green grass. There's even a separate storage shed for all of your toys and tools! This home is sure to go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have any available units?
815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have?
Some of 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard offers parking.
Does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have a pool?
No, 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
