815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities
Prepare to be amazed! This gorgeous single level home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Central Phoenix/Midtown and has been completely remodeled. You will love the spacious, open concept floor plan which centers around a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, self-closing white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (including double wall ovens and a cooktop stove), a pantry, built-in sitting area/desk and a huge kitchen island with room to seat 5! Lots of room to roam with separate living and family rooms and a formal dining area. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and faux wood blinds. The HUGE master bedroom has a walk-in closet, full master bath and a large sitting area with arcadia doors to a private patio area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with an extended, covered brick paver patio with ceiling fans and lush, green grass. There's even a separate storage shed for all of your toys and tools! This home is sure to go quickly!