815 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prepare to be amazed! This gorgeous single level home sits on an oversized lot in the heart of Central Phoenix/Midtown and has been completely remodeled. You will love the spacious, open concept floor plan which centers around a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, self-closing white cabinets, stainless steel appliances (including double wall ovens and a cooktop stove), a pantry, built-in sitting area/desk and a huge kitchen island with room to seat 5! Lots of room to roam with separate living and family rooms and a formal dining area. Spacious bedrooms with plush carpet and faux wood blinds. The HUGE master bedroom has a walk-in closet, full master bath and a large sitting area with arcadia doors to a private patio area. The backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with an extended, covered brick paver patio with ceiling fans and lush, green grass. There's even a separate storage shed for all of your toys and tools! This home is sure to go quickly!