Last updated June 13 2020
22 Apartments for rent in Sedona, AZ📍
Last updated June 13
2660 Melody Lane
2660 Melody Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1470 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - BRAND NEW! - BRAND NEW MANUFACTURED HOME IN WEST SEDONA. UPGRADED 3/2 WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL TOUCHES THROUGHOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, ISLAND AND PLENTY OF COUNTER/CABINETS.
Last updated June 13
155 Morgan Road
155 Morgan Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2186 sqft
Incredible Views - 3 bed/2 bath Plus Casita Home in Broken Arrow. - $2,499/mo - This charming home located off of Hwy 179 just south of Tlaquepaque built in 1962 offers unprecedented sweeping views in a very private, ranch style setting.
Last updated June 13
225 Scenic Drive
225 Scenic Drive, Sedona, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5134 sqft
Exquisite Luxury Home Located in the Back o Beyond Neighborhood! - $7500 per month w/ utilities included! - This stunningly appointed, fully furnished vacation rental property boasts four bedrooms, six bathroom, an in home theater, bar, workout
Last updated June 13
230 Arroyo Sienna
230 Arroyo Sienna Dr, Sedona, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Triplex apartment in Sedona - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment is brand new and ready for you! Approx. 1000sqft. Sweeping red rock views, close to trails.
Last updated June 13
500 Rodeo Road
500 Rodeo Road, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2528 sqft
500 Rodeo Road Available 06/17/20 HOUSE- WEST SEDONA - THUNDER MOUNTAIN VIEWS - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS NOT JUST FULL OF CHARM ON THE INSIDE, BUT ALSO FEATURES FABULOUS VIEWS, A WRAP AROUND DECK AND A PARK-LIKE YARD WITH LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AND
Last updated June 13
25 Hillside Court
25 Hillside Court, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3256 sqft
HOUSE - WEST SEDONA - WEST SEDONA HOME WITH MULTIPLE DECKS AND PATIOS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, WOOD BURNING STONE FIREPLACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFICE/SITTING AREA.
Last updated June 13
5 SADDLEROCK LANE
5 Saddle Rock Lane, Sedona, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2168 sqft
5 SADDLEROCK LANE Available 06/15/20 5 SaddleRock Lane Sedona, Az 86336 Beautiful Home with Views in West Sedona - 3BR/2BA Santa Fe style single family home located in the heart of West Sedona in the Saddlerock subdivision.
Last updated June 13
1409 Vista Montana
1409 Vista Montana Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1227 sqft
TOWNHOME - VISTA MONTANTA - 6 MO LEASE - THIS CHARMING SINGLE LEVEL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND FEATURES A ROOF TOP DECK AND COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT WEST SEDONA LOCATION - CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND OTHER CONVENIENCES.
Last updated June 13
720 Jordan Rd
720 Jordan Road, Sedona, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1500 sqft
3 month lease only, 4 months may be negotiated. Be ready to unpack your bags and enjoy Sedona in this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Townhome. Amazing views of forest and Steamboat, Ship, and Fin Rock Formations from windows and deck.
Results within 1 mile of Sedona
Last updated April 4
80 Jones Lane
80 Jones Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1580 sqft
HOUSE: UPPER RED ROCK LOOP - COME ENJOY A PEACEFUL, OFF THE BEATEN PATH, MINI RANCH ON UPPER RED ROCK LOOP ROAD, 2+ ACRE, SINGLE LEVEL, 2/2 WITH POSSIBLE DEN, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, HAS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, REAR FENCE, SOME LANDSCAPING
Results within 5 miles of Sedona
Last updated June 13
35 Cord Dr
35 Cord Circle, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1488 sqft
Gorgeous Sedona Rental - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1488 Sq. Ft., 2 Car Garage Attached, Wood Fireplace, Borders Golf Course With Beautiful Golf Course Views, Covered Patio Unfurnished, 12 month lease $1500.00 Security Deposit, $300.
Last updated June 13
130 CASTLE ROCK RD, UNIT 23
130 Castle Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1010 sqft
130 Castle Rock Unit 23 Sedona, Az 86351 Located at the Wild Turkey Town Homes - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property.
Last updated June 13
65 RED FOX LANE - 65RFL
65 Red Fox Lane, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2095 sqft
65 Red Fox Lane Sedona, Az 86351 - ***COVID-19 UPDATE*** We are actively working to provide a video to give a better feel of the property. If you are sick or have been sick recently, please do not request a showing.
Last updated June 13
6770 W State Route 89A, Unit199
6770 W State Route 89a, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
55 + Community- 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths - 55+ Community** The home is a lovely 3/2 with a large master bedroom and 2 walk-in closets. Large kitchen with many cabinets and large pantry. The floor plan is open, with new carpeting.
Last updated June 13
60 Canyon Spur
60 Canyon Mesa Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1068 sqft
CONDO - CANYON MESA COUNTRY CLUB - CUTE CONDO NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CANYON MESA COUNTRY CLUB.
Last updated June 13
70 Pebble Drive
70 Pebble Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
Village of Oak Creek single family home. - Approx 1900 square foot home in the Village of Oak Creek. 3 bedrooms + office, 2 baths, large fenced back yard, and nice covered front deck. Huge stone wood-burning fireplace and warm vaulted wood ceilings.
Last updated June 13
60 Cochise Drive
60 Cochise Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
60 Cochise Drive Available 07/06/20 HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - SINGLE STORY HOME, CARPET IN LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, STANDARD KITCHEN, LARGE AZ ROOM WITH WINDOWS.
Last updated June 13
158 Pinon Woods Drive
158 Pinon Woods Drive, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1850 sqft
HOUSE - VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK - PINON WOODS - SPACIOUS HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OUTDOOR SPACE IN DESIRABLE PINON WOODS. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated June 13
65 Verde Valley School Rd E-8
65 Verde Valley School Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
65 Verde Valley School Rd E-8 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5849176)
Last updated June 13
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD
205 Rainbow Rock Road, Village of Oak Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
205 RAINBOW ROCK ROAD Available 07/20/20 205 Rainbow Rock Road Sedona, Az 86351 - 2BR/1.75BA single family manufactured home located in the Village of Oak Creek. Built in 1969, approx. 1,300 sq. ft. and located on .23 of an acre.
Last updated June 13
36 SECRET PASS Drive
36 Secret Pass Dr, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,250
2849 sqft
Furnished LONG TERM Rental (3, 6 or 12 mth Luxury Townhome at 7 Canyons Enclave boasts PANORAMIC GOLF COURSE AND RED ROCK VIEWS. End unit for SUPREME PRIVACY. 3bdrm/2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sedona rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Sedona area include Northern Arizona University, Yavapai College, and Coconino Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sedona from include Flagstaff, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Payson, and Verde Village.