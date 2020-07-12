/
garfield
346 Apartments for rent in Garfield, Phoenix, AZ
3 Units Available
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1806 sqft
8th & Row is the first 3-story townhome-style rental community in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood of Phoenix! Each apartment features unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort, with an attached 2-car garage, premium black quartz counters,
1 Unit Available
1013 E Mckinley St
1013 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
650 sqft
Adorable two bedroom duplex located at 7th St & Roosevelt! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, and a backyard.
1 Unit Available
725 E MORELAND Street
725 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 100+ YEAR OLD HISTORICAL HOME WITH THE PERFECT BLEND OF HISTORY AND MODERN FINISHES IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN PHX. COMPLETELY REMODELED & SPACIOUS GUEST HOUSE FEATURING THE LATEST ARCHITECTURAL TRENDS.
1 Unit Available
1026 E PIERCE Street
1026 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$795
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Garfield Historic District! Just remodeled November 2017! Walking distance to new Welcome Diner and Gallo Blanco as well U of A, Bio Technical Complex and AZ Center. Pavered patio, lovely front yard. Shared Laundry Room with Unit C.
1 Unit Available
1014 E FILLMORE Street
1014 East Fillmore Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
A must see 3 bedroom 2 top of the line bathrooms with claw foot tub and an extra large shower in the master. new build duplex with privacy for each unit with the large yard in the front and back and sides with custom paver stones.
1 Unit Available
1101 East Roosevelt Street
1101 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Ideally located 2 bed 1 bath condo, only minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and nightlife! This open and cozy unit has complete tile flooring, basic kitchen appliances, modern white cabinetry, tiled shower and much more! This unit
1 Unit Available
1529 East McKinley Street
1529 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1293 sqft
NEW, NEW, NEW!!! Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedrooom, 2 Bath home in a fabulous location. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, undermount sink, white cabinet with matte black hardware.
1 Unit Available
932 N 8TH Street
932 North 8th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
720 sqft
CHARMING HOME IN THE GARFIELD HISTORIC DISTRICT READY FOR MOVE IN. NEW INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGH THE HOME AND GOOD SIZED ROOMS. NICE SIZE BACKYARD AND LARGE FRONT PORCH FOR RELAXING.
1 Unit Available
1029 E ROOSEVELT Street
1029 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic remodel at the end of Roosevelt Row, available for move-in now! With 2 bedrooms + office/den and 2 bathrooms, this property is in the blossoming Garfield Historic District and overlooks Roosevelt! Everything is new in this one, as this
1 Unit Available
328 N 11TH Place
328 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
300 sqft
Owner Agent, Fully furnished Studio, Queen Bed, table, chair, ceiling fan, wifi, Kitchen utensils, Newly built studio in the heart of Central Phoenix! Close proximity to ASU, Talking Stick, Diamondbacks Arena and I-10 Freeway! Open kitchen with
1 Unit Available
1235 East Taylor Street
1235 East Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
588 sqft
This fantastic 1 Bedroom unit sits in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. Minutes to light rail, shopping, restaurants and all that Phoenix has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield
20 Units Available
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1052 sqft
Casual yet sophisticated. Urban yet intimate. Circa Central Avenue is the newest contemporary midrise residential development in Phoenix's central corridor, offering the perfect balance between work and play.
20 Units Available
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1474 sqft
Luxury lofts near U of A Downtown campus and City of Phoenix Biomedical. Features granite counters, walk-in closets and more. Community is packed with amenities, including yoga, age room, gym. Pet friendly.
42 Units Available
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1199 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Call or email us today to make an appointment!
87 Units Available
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
22 Units Available
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,430
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1286 sqft
Superb, classy location perched above the four-star boutique Hotel Palomar. Luxury features include spectacular views, designer apartment finishes, and access to the third-floor Hotel Palomar pool and Luster Bar.
33 Units Available
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,040
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
78 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,460
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
10 Units Available
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1103 sqft
Recently opened residential community in Phoenix's downtown art district. Rooftop deck with city views, a pool, yoga classes, and a pet washing station. Units feature washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.
87 Units Available
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
51 Units Available
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,240
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
29 Units Available
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,179
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
Camden Copper Square features 1 and 2-bedroom units with amenities like dishwashers, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and features a business center and clubhouse.
21 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,375
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
7 Units Available
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,300
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1093 sqft
Sophisticated luxury community in Downtown Phoenix. Enjoy the iLuminate Art Gallery and cyber cafe on-site. Air conditioned apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, flush mount cabinetry, and wood-inspired flooring.
