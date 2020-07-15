/
williamson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:15 PM
96 Apartments for rent in Williamson, AZ📍
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5687 W Indian Camp Rd
5687 Indian Camp Road, Williamson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
450 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2360 W Twinoaks Dr
2360 West Twinoaks Drive, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1994 sqft
3+ bedroom, 2 Bath, 1994 sq ft, 3 car garage/opener and a 1 car detached garage + workshop w/opener, vinyl plank flooring throughout, propane heat, wood burning F/P, A/C, ceiling fans, smoothtop stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, microwave, W/D
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1384 Warbler Way
1384 Warbler Way, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1594 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN SADDLEWOOD! - Brand new home in one of the newest master planned communities in Prescott! This home is highly appointed throughout. Beautiful tile and carpet flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Williamson
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
740 Kopavi Trail
740 Kopavi Trail, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2123 sqft
740 Kopavi Trail Available 07/31/20 ***3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME NESTLED IN THE TALL PINE TREES WITHIN THE PRESCOTT CITY LIMITS** - This home is a MUST SEE! When you picture yourself living in Prescott, this is the home that comes to mind! With
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
Home in Forest Trails HOA ~ HOLD - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car Garage ~ Fenced Kennel Area ~ (12
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage. Vaulted ceilings. No smoking.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1263 Crown Ridge Drive
1263 Crown Ridge Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
TOWNHOME 3 BDRM 2 BA 1811 SQFT. MANY UPGRADES: FLOORING, GRANITE, CABINET NEW CARPET, SPACIOUS HOME HAS A 2 CAR EXTENDED FOR EXTRA STORAGE. FRIG, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & GAS COOKING. GAR FIREPLACE IN LARGE LIVING ROOM. ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1765 Twin Pines
1765 Twin Pines, Prescott, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3344 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1765 Twin Pines in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.
1 of 39
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
516 Goshawk Way
516 Goshawk Way, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2707 sqft
Beautiful luxury 4 bedroom 3 bath home with panoramic views of Granite Mountain, Willow Lake, San Francisco Peaks, Granite Dells and the beautiful city lights.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
931 Fair St.
931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1032 sqft
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
904 Oak Terrace Dr
904 Oak Terrace, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 Oak Terrace Dr in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Williamson area include GateWay Community College, Yavapai College, Paradise Valley Community College, and Phoenix College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Williamson from include Phoenix, Peoria, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Sedona.