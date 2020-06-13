120 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ

In the heart of Northern Arizona’s Bradshaw Mountain Range sits the picturesque little city of Prescott. Steeped in Old West history and culture while also boasting the amenities of any ultramodern American city, Prescott plays host to apartments catering to singles and families at a wide variety of income levels. Are you in the market for an unbeatable apartment deal in “Everybody’s Hometown?” Then start scouring the listings here at Apartment List, because we’re pretty gosh darn sure our apartment finder beholds the perfect rental for you!

Apartments in Prescott, Arizona range from inexpensive ($500 or so) to luxurious (well over a grand), giving low-budget leasers and big ballers a wide range of leasing options. Everything from pet-friendly apartments, lofts, and condos to furnished rentals and upscale senior housing units are available in Prescott. Waiting lists are rare, so feel free to explore all your options before deciding which apartment complex is best for you.

Even at the inexpensive apartments in Prescott, amenities tend to be first rate and typically include complementary tenant parking, playgrounds, recreational areas, swimming pools, laundry facilities, patios/balconies, and walk-in closets. Move-in specials pop up frequently, and short-term leases are available at most complexes. Whether you’re looking for a long-term residence or a month-to-month crash pad, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal renting situation in Prescott. Just be sure you bring along proof of income (2-3 recent paychecks and your latest W-2), a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and a list of previous residences. Some landlords run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and terrorizing your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal in Prescott.

Come see with your own eyes which area suits you best before pursuing an apartment lease.

Of course, there’s a lot more to a city than its choice of apartments, and newcomers will be glad to know that Prescott offers a wealth of cultural and outdoors attractions, including roughly 800 historic buildings and monuments, nearly 500 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, and an historic, walker-friendly downtown area (Whiskey Row). Factor in several hopping nightlife/live music venues, a thriving local economy, and some of the most naturally beautiful views you’ll find in all of the Grand Canyon State, and we get the feeling you’ll soon find yourself enamored with life in Prescott.

Start clicking away in our listings, we wish you the best of luck out there. Happy hunting!