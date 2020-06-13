Apartment List
/
AZ
/
prescott
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Prescott, AZ

📍
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,529
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
965 sqft
Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
207 N Alarcon St
207 North Alarcon Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with extra parking off the back of the property. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease only. 2 % city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility including sanitation service.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
904 Oak Terrace Dr
904 Oak Terrace, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 904 Oak Terrace Dr in Prescott. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
215-#B E. Carleton St.
215 E Carleton St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
855 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a carport parking space. Pricing is for a 1 yr. lease / 6 mo. lease is an additional $50.00 a month. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1569 W Gurley St
1569 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ
Studio
$950
950 sqft
Professional suite available. Lobby and 1 office/room. Water/sewer and trash included. Parking in front. Base rent ($12.00/yr) + NNN/CAM ($4.00 sf/yr) + 2.75% City tax = $1332.13 /month.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Josephine St
111 Josephine Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
Charming 2 bed 2 bath with bonus room, 1,067 sq ft single family home. Property has gas wall heater and a stand up window air conditioning unit. Refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, washer & dryer included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk (could be used as bedroom) den, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished, carport, gas heat, A/C, ceiling fans, gas stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3279 Dells Canyon Drive
3279 Dells Canyon Dr, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1914 sqft
For Lease! Beautiful Move in Ready Mandalay Homes Star Gazer Plan - Upgraded Throughout & Granite Mountain Views! Gorgeous Single Level Home, 2 BD + Open Den, 2 Bath & 3 Car Tandem Garage, 1914 SqFt.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Townhouse' Street
325 Union Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Down Town Prescott. Fully furnished, all utilities included. Darling 2 story comfortable temporary home with all the amenities, a private back patio for you (and a canine companion) and a perfect location to enjoy activities on the Square!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
642 2nd Street
642 2nd Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Approx. Avail. 10/1/19. Assistance Animals Only. 2-Story Upstairs Unit. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. Rent + Sales Tax. Rent Price is based on 12mn lease, 6mn lease available at higher price. Please go to www.cmareal.com for application & criteria.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
648 Birch Drive
648 Birch Drive, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
1980 sqft
Approx. Avail 7/9/2020. Assistive Animals ONLY. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. NO STUDENTS. Window A/C. Off Street Parking. 2-Story-Upstairs. Rent + Sales Tax. Price based on 12 mn lease 6mn available at higher price.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
332 N Rush Street
332 North Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
Studio
$875
1136 sqft
This cute little studio home is located within walking distance to Yavapai Community College and just minutes from historic downtown Prescott. This studio features newer flooring, interior paint, and a landscaped private backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
142 S Rush Street
142 South Rush Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Freshly updated 1 bd/1ba getaway located 1/2 mi from historic downtown Prescott Square. All utilities included. Newer furnishings, appliances & granite countertops. Full kitchen, king-sized bed and pull-out mattress in living room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
314 S Virginia Street
314 South Virginia Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
780 sqft
Upper apartment in a nice area. Close to Prescott Off Street parking2 bedroom, 1 bath.Assist animals only

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
802 2nd Street
802 2nd Street, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
760 sqft
2 BD 1 BA A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. No Fence, Off Street ParkingApprox. avail. 5/18/20. Small pets on approval-20 lb or less-Will increase rent by $50.00 a month. 2 Story-Upstairs Unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
338 Country Club Circle
338 Country Club Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Available Now! 2BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, Electric Heat, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, W/D Facilities, Carport, Water/Sewer $35/mo.Assistive Animals Only. Subject to City of Prescott tax.Price listed is for a 12 month lease.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4618 Prairie Trail
4618 Prairie Trail, Prescott, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3844 sqft
GREAT HOME IN YAVAPAI HILLS * 4 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS, 3,844 SQ FT, 3 CAR GARAGE * OPEN FLOOR PLAN * WOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT * LIVING ROOM W/ GAS FIRE PLACE * A CHEFS DREAM KITCHEN * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * UPGRADED APPLIANCES * SPACIOUS ALDER

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1957 Upper Crestview Drive
1957 Crestview Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
LOVE VIEWS? LOVE PINE TREES? YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2 BA, 1764 SQFT BEAUTY. THERE IS A VIEW FROM ALMOST EVERY WINDOW. NEW CARPET, LARGE KITCHEN, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING.
City GuidePrescott
Prescott, AZ

In the heart of Northern Arizona’s Bradshaw Mountain Range sits the picturesque little city of Prescott. Steeped in Old West history and culture while also boasting the amenities of any ultramodern American city, Prescott plays host to apartments catering to singles and families at a wide variety of income levels. Are you in the market for an unbeatable apartment deal in “Everybody’s Hometown?” Then start scouring the listings here at Apartment List, because we’re pretty gosh darn sure our apartment finder beholds the perfect rental for you!

Apartments in Prescott, Arizona range from inexpensive ($500 or so) to luxurious (well over a grand), giving low-budget leasers and big ballers a wide range of leasing options. Everything from pet-friendly apartments, lofts, and condos to furnished rentals and upscale senior housing units are available in Prescott. Waiting lists are rare, so feel free to explore all your options before deciding which apartment complex is best for you.

Even at the inexpensive apartments in Prescott, amenities tend to be first rate and typically include complementary tenant parking, playgrounds, recreational areas, swimming pools, laundry facilities, patios/balconies, and walk-in closets. Move-in specials pop up frequently, and short-term leases are available at most complexes. Whether you’re looking for a long-term residence or a month-to-month crash pad, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal renting situation in Prescott. Just be sure you bring along proof of income (2-3 recent paychecks and your latest W-2), a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and a list of previous residences. Some landlords run basic background/credit checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a history of dodging your bills and terrorizing your landlords, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal in Prescott.

Come see with your own eyes which area suits you best before pursuing an apartment lease.

Of course, there’s a lot more to a city than its choice of apartments, and newcomers will be glad to know that Prescott offers a wealth of cultural and outdoors attractions, including roughly 800 historic buildings and monuments, nearly 500 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, and an historic, walker-friendly downtown area (Whiskey Row). Factor in several hopping nightlife/live music venues, a thriving local economy, and some of the most naturally beautiful views you’ll find in all of the Grand Canyon State, and we get the feeling you’ll soon find yourself enamored with life in Prescott.

Start clicking away in our listings, we wish you the best of luck out there. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prescott?
The average rent price for Prescott rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prescott?
Some of the colleges located in the Prescott area include Yavapai College, GateWay Community College, Paradise Valley Community College, and Phoenix College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prescott?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prescott from include Phoenix, Peoria, Surprise, Prescott Valley, and Buckeye.

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places