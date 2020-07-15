/
/
/
Midwestern University-Glendale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
34 Apartments For Rent Near Midwestern University-Glendale
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1002 sqft
Sorry but I think this link redirects to a list of apartments - I'm not sure where to find the requested apartment they are looking for.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,258
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
12 Units Available
Pioneer
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,071
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,198
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1359 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1161 sqft
Pet-friendly community features swimming pools, beautiful landscaping and putting green. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace and garbage disposal. Located in the heart of Glendale, close to parks.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1338 sqft
Near Skunk Creek Trail and shopping. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments with loads of storage. Pets welcome; dog park on site. Gym, yoga, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,011
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
901 sqft
Meadow Glen is located in downtown Glendale, just off I-17 and outside of North Phoenix. Units are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, extra storage, and microwaves.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,252
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
4 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,204
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
10 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1474 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy marble vanities, oak cabinetry and upgraded GE appliances. Shared amenities include picnic areas, a sauna and 24-hour fitness center. The Citadelle Plaza and Highland Lakes School are nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
5 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,291
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1235 sqft
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Place on 51st Town Home Community.Beautiful new gated community located in Glendale, Arizona just off the loop 101. Town home style community with an attached 2 car garage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
2 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
17 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1226 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arrowhead Ranch by Baron in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
5422 W PONTIAC Drive
5422 West Pontiac Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1746 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LAKEFRONT HOME. Home proud to call your next home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
5887 W DEL LAGO Circle
5887 West Del Lago Circle, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3806 sqft
This Stunning Showcase home is nestled in Prestigious Del Lago that boasts both Tranquility & Views.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
20253 N 63RD Drive
20253 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2145 sqft
Great single level floorplan in the gated Arrowhead Enclave community. The community pool is perfectly located right across the street from the home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
22430 N 64TH Avenue
22430 North 64th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
1722 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Single Family Home w/ Heated Salt Water Pool & Spa! The backyard has an east facing patio with grass and trees, a covered north facing patio with mountain views and an open west facing side yard with salt water
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
18651 N 70th Avenue
18651 North 70th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2348 sqft
No Application Fees! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Glendale home has too many upgrades to list them all.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellair
4535 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
4535 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2080 sqft
Here you can live the luxury golf course life of Bellair with this fully furnished home. Immediate move in availability. Perfect for family or corporate relocation or vacation rental.
1 of 23
Last updated April 15 at 09:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
6105 W IRMA Lane
6105 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2776 sqft
Exceptional executive home over-looking the Legends Golf Course in Arrowhead Ranch. Recently acquired from original owners, this is the first time available to lease.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
7716 W JULIE Drive
7716 West Julie Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1998 sqft
Come home to your own resort every day! WATERFRONT lot in Arrowhead Ranch with beautiful views from your patio, kitchen, den, and the master balcony! Complete with 6'' wood plank flooring, new granite countertops, stainless steel sink & faucet,
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
7027 W SACK Drive
7027 West Sack Drive, Glendale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2160 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. ''D'' House At Arrowhead Ranch Is A Fabulous Fully Furnished Contemporary Style Waterfront Home Fully Updated With All The Bells And Whistles.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Ranch
21420 N 56TH Avenue
21420 North 56th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
3584 sqft
PROPERTY IS A SHORT TERM RENTAL AS ADVERTISED ON AIR BNB AND VRBO. 215.00 per night with a three night minimum. Sleeps 12 adults 2 full kitchens, heated pool and privacy to outdoor areas for view and BBQ