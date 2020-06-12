/
6 Apartments for rent in Payson, AZ📍
1312 N. EASY ST
1312 North Easy Street, Payson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home - Clean, comfortable home on wooded lot in a quiet northeast Payson neighborhood. Front and rear decks outside, beautiful yard - not fenced. Full kitchen and laundry room inside. New window A/C units.
908 W. MADERA LN
908 W Madera Ln, Payson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1952 sqft
Live at the Park - Shown by Appointment Only - Fully Furnished 3 bed / 3 bath Condo (RLNE5439704)
412 W Black Forest
412 North Black Forest Lane, Payson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1185 sqft
Alpine Village- Payson - Beautiful subdivision, lots of trees. 2 bedroom 2 bath home, hardwood floors. Updated inside the home. Private yard easy to maintain. 2 car garage. No Smoking. No Cats. www,rcpmaz.com No Cats Allowed (RLNE2243358)
311 S Red Rock Point
311 Red Rock Point, Payson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
- (RLNE5677093)
606 N EASY ST #B
606 N Easy St, Payson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
606 N EASY ST #B Available 04/03/20 - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4981231)
190 N Station Circle
190 Station Circle, Beaver Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
765 sqft
This unique furnished 4 plex in Beaver Valley is perfect for your getaway or short term stay. Each unit has 2 bedroom and 1 full bath. Relax and enjoy the cool weather of this beautiful riverfront property.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Payson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Payson area include GateWay Community College, Paradise Valley Community College, and Phoenix College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Payson from include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Sedona, and Carefree.