138 Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, Arizona

Welcome to Prescott Valley! Located in scenic central Arizona, this small city has a suburban feel and great weather. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt!

Prescott Valley is primarily a bedroom community for Prescott proper. Much of the housing in town will be found in new suburban developments or apartment complexes. Many Prescott and Chico Valley residents complain that the houses are too close together or cookie cutter. However, because of this lack of space, Prescott Valley has remained more affordable than its neighbors, so you won’t have too much trouble locating inexpensive apartments for rent.

There isn’t much in the way of entertainment in Prescott Valley. For bars, restaurants and other cultural events, you’ll need to commute the 15 or so miles to Prescott for that. However, you’ll still find plenty in terms of large shopping centers, replete with box stores and chain restaurants that cater to a suburban lifestyle.

Prescott Valley is, however, sandwiched in the small strip of land between the Tonto National Forest and the Prescott National Forest. This means the area is scenic, pleasantly mild, and close to natural attractions. If you’re not into fishing, hiking, camping or hunting, you should probably take up one of these recreational activities to keep yourself entertained in your new home.

You may have also heard that Prescott Valley is, well, old. This is true. Many retirees flock to the area because of inexpensive rentals, the quiet vibe and pleasant weather.

Now, let’s talk Prescott Valley neighborhoods. Because the city is largely comprised of new developments, each self-contained, cul-de-sac neighborhood has its own feel, amenities, and so on. However, Prescott Valley is primarily divided into a northern region that encompasses the downtown area, Big Sky Business Park, and Recreation area, and a southern area that is more residential.

The northern area around the city center tends to be a bit less expensive than the south, though overall, rentals in Prescott Valley will be less expensive than in Prescott proper. The construction of northern apartments for rent also tends to be older. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for $500 to $700.

The southern portion of town is where you’ll find a lot of the new suburban development that is characteristic of Prescott Valley. Here, subdivisions have fancy names and higher price tags to match. Large “estates” feature rental homes, condominiums and apartments for rent with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. Many of these rentals are also found in retirement communities, so if you haven’t gotten your AARP card yet, you’ll have less options when it comes to apartment rentals in this area.

Finding a pet-friendly apartment shouldn’t be too much of a hassle in Prescott Valley, either. With the exception of some of the retirement communities, most apartment complexes and rental homes will allow you to settle in comfortable with Fido and Fluffy.

So welcome to Prescott Valley! Enjoy the inexpensive rental market and suburban lifestyle this bedroom community offers.