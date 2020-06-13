Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:33 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, AZ

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6488 E Kilkenny Pl
6488 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Granville. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat, a/c, ceiling fans and more. No refrigerator. Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, w/d hookup and walk-in closet. Fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Granville
1 Unit Available
4310 N Dryden St
4310 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1731 sqft
Extra nice newer 4 bedroom home in Granville. Large kitchen with island, appliances and eating area. Oversize 2 car garage with opener. Great Granville amenities. Monthly yard work included. Privacy fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8471 E Spouse Drive
8471 East Spouse Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
867 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8471 E Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6745 E Devon Court
6745 East Devon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1455 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Granville 3 Bdrm 2 Ba 1455 Sqft. 2 Car Garage, Open floorplan w/ cozy gas fireplace, Tile through out. Gas range/oven Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer in laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
4150 N Kachina Way
4150 North Kachina Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1444 sqft
Approx. Avail. available 9-1-20 to 11-30-20. Monthly lease neg. Small pets on approval only-will increase rent by $50.00 a month. Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/WIFI Paid. FULLY FURNISHED. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC & GAS

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3100 N Bob Court
3100 Bob Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Be the first. New New units Ground units both 1 & 2 are available Washer dryer included. Assist animals only. Nice appliances. A must see.Extra storage room

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Castle Canyon Mesa
1 Unit Available
3335 N Tower Road
3335 North Tower Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2028 sqft
Fresh paint on this large family home. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with 2 car garage Large family room with fenced rear yard. Large master bedroom. Tile and carpet W/D hook-up Assist animals onlySecurity $2200.00Cleaning $350.00

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9615 E Lakeshore Drive
9615 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1088 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/1.5 bath w storage room & carport/deck, inside laundry hookups, large family room & separate dining area. Large Kitchen with stove/oven & refrigerator.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
7218 Goodnight Lane
7218 East Goodnight Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1762 sqft
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8401 E Greg Court
8401 East Greg Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Available Now! 2BR, 1BA, Electric Heat, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Off Street Parking, Water/Sewer/Trash Paid, Laundry Facilities12 month lease available at $800/month.Cats only and will increase rent by $50/month

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1979 N Fence Line Drive
1979 Fence Line Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Great Mountain Views from this Upgraded StoneRidge Community Connell Plan. 2100 Sq. Ft. 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Flex Room, 1 Office/Den with Sliding Glass Door. Enlarged 2 Car Garage (31 Ft. Deep) with Built-in Storage Cabinets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12674 E Viento Street
12674 East Viento Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1638 sqft
3BR, 2BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Gas Fireplace, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage Fenced Yard, Resident Pays all Utilities.Available June 8, 2020. Pets on approval-will increase rent by $50.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pronghorn Ranch
1 Unit Available
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA including, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1147 Lucky Draw Drive
1147 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2079 sqft
3BR, 3BA, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Fenced Yard, Resident pays all utilities.Small pets on approval - rent will increase by $50/month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
8469 E Tranquil Boulevard
8469 East Tranquil Boulevard, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1845 sqft
New paint,flooring appliances, vanities, & tubsOver sized 2.5 car garage Landscaped front and rear. Very nicely done upgrades AAO

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Quailwood Meadows
1 Unit Available
12837 E Delgado Street
12837 East Delgado Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1956 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease! Quailwood Home, Single Level, 1956 SqFt, 3BD/2BA/2GAR.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
3170 N Tani Road
3170 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Approx. Avail. 6/25/2020. 2BR, 1BA, Ceiling Fans, Baseboard Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Off-Street Parking (2), Assistive Animals Only. 2 Story-Upstairs. Water/Sewer/Trash Paid. 6mn lease available at higher price.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
1135 Lucky Draw Drive
1135 North Lucky Draw Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1936 sqft
3BR/2BA, A/C, CEILING FANS, FA GAS, GAS FIREPLACE, RANGE/OVEN, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, REFRIG., WASHER/DRYER, 2 CAR GARAGE, RESIDENT PAYS ALL UTILITIES BUT TRASH, FENCED YARD, NO STUDENTS. ** INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON**Approx. Avail. 6/1/20.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
9641 E Lakeshore Drive
9641 East Lakeshore Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
652 sqft
Very large 1 bed/1bath, water/sewer included, separate storage room, indoor laundry area. Elec range/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.

Median Rent in Prescott Valley

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Prescott Valley is $671, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $879.
Studio
$667
1 Bed
$671
2 Beds
$879
3+ Beds
$1,281
City GuidePrescott Valley
Prescott Valley, Arizona

Welcome to Prescott Valley! Located in scenic central Arizona, this small city has a suburban feel and great weather. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt!

Prescott Valley is primarily a bedroom community for Prescott proper. Much of the housing in town will be found in new suburban developments or apartment complexes. Many Prescott and Chico Valley residents complain that the houses are too close together or cookie cutter. However, because of this lack of space, Prescott Valley has remained more affordable than its neighbors, so you won’t have too much trouble locating inexpensive apartments for rent.

There isn’t much in the way of entertainment in Prescott Valley. For bars, restaurants and other cultural events, you’ll need to commute the 15 or so miles to Prescott for that. However, you’ll still find plenty in terms of large shopping centers, replete with box stores and chain restaurants that cater to a suburban lifestyle.

Prescott Valley is, however, sandwiched in the small strip of land between the Tonto National Forest and the Prescott National Forest. This means the area is scenic, pleasantly mild, and close to natural attractions. If you’re not into fishing, hiking, camping or hunting, you should probably take up one of these recreational activities to keep yourself entertained in your new home.

You may have also heard that Prescott Valley is, well, old. This is true. Many retirees flock to the area because of inexpensive rentals, the quiet vibe and pleasant weather.

Now, let’s talk Prescott Valley neighborhoods. Because the city is largely comprised of new developments, each self-contained, cul-de-sac neighborhood has its own feel, amenities, and so on. However, Prescott Valley is primarily divided into a northern region that encompasses the downtown area, Big Sky Business Park, and Recreation area, and a southern area that is more residential.

The northern area around the city center tends to be a bit less expensive than the south, though overall, rentals in Prescott Valley will be less expensive than in Prescott proper. The construction of northern apartments for rent also tends to be older. Two bedrooms in this area generally go for $500 to $700.

The southern portion of town is where you’ll find a lot of the new suburban development that is characteristic of Prescott Valley. Here, subdivisions have fancy names and higher price tags to match. Large “estates” feature rental homes, condominiums and apartments for rent with a variety of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and pools. Many of these rentals are also found in retirement communities, so if you haven’t gotten your AARP card yet, you’ll have less options when it comes to apartment rentals in this area.

Finding a pet-friendly apartment shouldn’t be too much of a hassle in Prescott Valley, either. With the exception of some of the retirement communities, most apartment complexes and rental homes will allow you to settle in comfortable with Fido and Fluffy.

So welcome to Prescott Valley! Enjoy the inexpensive rental market and suburban lifestyle this bedroom community offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prescott Valley?
In Prescott Valley, the median rent is $667 for a studio, $671 for a 1-bedroom, $879 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,281 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Prescott Valley, check out our monthly Prescott Valley Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prescott Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Prescott Valley area include GateWay Community College, Northern Arizona University, Yavapai College, Paradise Valley Community College, and Coconino Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prescott Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prescott Valley from include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, Surprise, and Flagstaff.

