east evergreen
307 Apartments for rent in East Evergreen, Phoenix, AZ
20 Units Available
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1052 sqft
Casual yet sophisticated. Urban yet intimate. Circa Central Avenue is the newest contemporary midrise residential development in Phoenix's central corridor, offering the perfect balance between work and play.
87 Units Available
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open! Please help us practice social distancing and schedule your time with us. Visits are by appointment only until further notice. Virtual Tours are available.
3 Units Available
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
525 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with upgraded kitchens and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy the pool during hot days. Laundry center on site. Minutes from all the fun of Roosevelt Row. Close to I-10.
Results within 1 mile of East Evergreen
20 Units Available
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1474 sqft
Luxury lofts near U of A Downtown campus and City of Phoenix Biomedical. Features granite counters, walk-in closets and more. Community is packed with amenities, including yoga, age room, gym. Pet friendly.
33 Units Available
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,040
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1103 sqft
Welcome home to Roosevelt Square Apartment Homes, perfectly located in the arts district of downtown Phoenix.
78 Units Available
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,460
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1301 sqft
A stunning 19-story apartment community with mid-century appeal and historic DTPHX roots, The Stewart offers you an unparalleled vertical living experience stitched into the urban fabric of Roosevelt Row.
10 Units Available
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1103 sqft
Recently opened residential community in Phoenix's downtown art district. Rooftop deck with city views, a pool, yoga classes, and a pet washing station. Units feature washers/dryers and hardwood flooring.
87 Units Available
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,365
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
996 sqft
In-person tours are now available - by appointment only! Schedule your tour today and ask our leasing team how you can receive Two Months Free! Limited time offer. Exclusions apply.
51 Units Available
Muse
1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,240
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1092 sqft
The Muse in Phoenix offers the finest in urban resort-style living. A gorgeous pool lets you enjoy the sun on the weekends, and the apartments feature modern updates like new countertops, cabinetry and flooring.
29 Units Available
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,179
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
Camden Copper Square features 1 and 2-bedroom units with amenities like dishwashers, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and features a business center and clubhouse.
21 Units Available
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,375
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1114 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and designer finishes. Dogs and cats allowed. Exercise at the gym and swim in the pool. Near bus stops along Roosevelt Street. By Arizona State University Downtown Phoenix campus.
7 Units Available
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,300
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1093 sqft
Sophisticated luxury community in Downtown Phoenix. Enjoy the iLuminate Art Gallery and cyber cafe on-site. Air conditioned apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, flush mount cabinetry, and wood-inspired flooring.
16 Units Available
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,349
844 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1140 sqft
Downtown Phoenix location near Symphony Hall, ASU, parks and numerous historical sites. Units with vaulted ceilings, travertine showers and slate flooring. The community features swimming pools and a hot tub.
1 Unit Available
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and large windows. Ample community amenities, including a courtyard, barbecue grills, and salt water pool. Near the Phoenix Center for the Arts. By the Roosevelt/Central Ave light rail station
10 Units Available
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,199
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1270 sqft
Union @ Roosevelt sits in the heart of the highly revered Downtown Phoenix Art District! We offer unbeatable convenience with the Roosevelt Light Rail Station across the street, and food/beverage and entertainment just footsteps away! We proudly
10 Units Available
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,403
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with great walking score and spacious layouts. Ample storage, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchen islands. Enjoy modern comforts like bike storage and a coffee bar.
4 Units Available
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,072
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Common amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool and spa, gym and bocce court. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry facilities, fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Pets are welcome.
3 Units Available
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1806 sqft
8th & Row is the first 3-story townhome-style rental community in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood of Phoenix! Each apartment features unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort, with an attached 2-car garage, premium black quartz counters,
1 Unit Available
100 W Portland St Unit 405
100 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,950
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful studio apartment in desirable Phoenix location! - Welcome to Portland on the Park, a unique community located in the heart of Phoenix next to tons of shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
1013 E Mckinley St
1013 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
650 sqft
Adorable two bedroom duplex located at 7th St & Roosevelt! Ready for Move In 07/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, and a backyard.
1 Unit Available
630 N 4TH Avenue
630 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2115 sqft
This Beautiful 1909 Historic Mixed Use Property is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Live, Work, Play. Property is zoned C-DT, Commercial Downtown which makes for endless opportunities.
1 Unit Available
734 W MCDOWELL Road
734 West Mcdowell Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
3004 sqft
Charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in Historic Palmcroft! Old world charm exudes from this historic property.
1 Unit Available
2323 N CENTRAL Avenue
2323 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1398 sqft
Historic meets modern urban high rise lifestyle with sharp remodeled 14th floor residence. Furnished above Central Ave with expansive VIEWS, midtown conveniently located steps to Light Rail! and walk-able to Heard Museum, PHX Theater..
1 Unit Available
725 E MORELAND Street
725 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 100+ YEAR OLD HISTORICAL HOME WITH THE PERFECT BLEND OF HISTORY AND MODERN FINISHES IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN PHX. COMPLETELY REMODELED & SPACIOUS GUEST HOUSE FEATURING THE LATEST ARCHITECTURAL TRENDS.
