Phoenix, AZ
4609 E MULBERRY Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

4609 E MULBERRY Drive

4609 East Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 East Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is the Arcadia home you've been looking for! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch home tucked away in a quiet, charming community known as El Coronado Estates. This freshly painted home offers a complimentary mix of rustic and modern finishes with beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters, large living room with custom built-in, and a family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace and pocket french doors for added privacy. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, granite counter-tops, subway tile backsplash, and plenty of storage. Beautiful french doors off the kitchen open up to a lovely backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fans, extensive pavers throughout the patio area, and a pool... complete with baja deck. The master bedroom features two closets, private master bathroom, and a view of Camelback Mountain. Other amenities include 2-car garage, inside laundry room with washer and dryer and ample storage. Don't miss out on this gorgeous rental in the perfect Arcadia location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, and the 202 Freeway! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive have any available units?
4609 E MULBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive have?
Some of 4609 E MULBERRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 E MULBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 E MULBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 E MULBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 E MULBERRY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4609 E MULBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 E MULBERRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4609 E MULBERRY Drive has a pool.
Does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 E MULBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 E MULBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 E MULBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
