4609 E MULBERRY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is the Arcadia home you've been looking for! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch home tucked away in a quiet, charming community known as El Coronado Estates. This freshly painted home offers a complimentary mix of rustic and modern finishes with beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters, large living room with custom built-in, and a family room with a brick wood-burning fireplace and pocket french doors for added privacy. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, granite counter-tops, subway tile backsplash, and plenty of storage. Beautiful french doors off the kitchen open up to a lovely backyard perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The backyard features a covered patio with ceiling fans, extensive pavers throughout the patio area, and a pool... complete with baja deck. The master bedroom features two closets, private master bathroom, and a view of Camelback Mountain. Other amenities include 2-car garage, inside laundry room with washer and dryer and ample storage. Don't miss out on this gorgeous rental in the perfect Arcadia location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, and the 202 Freeway! *Please verify pet policy prior to applying*