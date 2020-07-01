All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3522 South 81st Drive

3522 South 81st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3522 South 81st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Available for a November 1st Move In**

This is it! Gorgeous single story home in cul-de-sac w/ Private Pool! 25 minutes to downtown Phoenix! Open concept great room floor-plan featuring granite counter tops, private pool, tile throughout all of home except family room and bedrooms, security system, washer/dryer/fridge included, double sinks in master bath plus separate shower/tub, custom paint, custom valences. Two walk in closets in master! Move in ready. So much more for you to see! Pool service included in lease price!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 South 81st Drive have any available units?
3522 South 81st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 South 81st Drive have?
Some of 3522 South 81st Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 South 81st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3522 South 81st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 South 81st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 South 81st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3522 South 81st Drive offer parking?
No, 3522 South 81st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3522 South 81st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 South 81st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 South 81st Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3522 South 81st Drive has a pool.
Does 3522 South 81st Drive have accessible units?
No, 3522 South 81st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 South 81st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 South 81st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

