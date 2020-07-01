3522 South 81st Drive

Amenities
**Available for a November 1st Move In**
This is it! Gorgeous single story home in cul-de-sac w/ Private Pool! 25 minutes to downtown Phoenix! Open concept great room floor-plan featuring granite counter tops, private pool, tile throughout all of home except family room and bedrooms, security system, washer/dryer/fridge included, double sinks in master bath plus separate shower/tub, custom paint, custom valences. Two walk in closets in master! Move in ready. So much more for you to see! Pool service included in lease price!
Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.