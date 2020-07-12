/
la mancha
251 Apartments for rent in La Mancha, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$764
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$823
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$820
312 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
759 sqft
A modern community with a balcony or patio on each home. Easy access to the freeway, shopping and dining. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry care center. Five pools available. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8201 N 21st Dr Unit C107
8201 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1202 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor unit with 1 car garage in El Caro Villas. Fireplace in living room. washer & dryer hookup inside. Nice covered patio out back has 2 storage sheds.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
2121 W ROYAL PALM Road
2121 West Royal Palm Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
792 sqft
Conveniently located gem, cozy and tucked away. Bottom floor unit that has been completely remodeled. New appliances, flooring and paint. This unit is bright, airy and gorgeous inside. A wonderful place to call home!
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8330 North 21st Drive
8330 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1202 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit is available for immediate move-in! Conveniently located to I-17, this unit is in a great location! Close to shopping and restaurants! Kitchen features granite countertops and includes all major
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
8202 N 21ST Drive
8202 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Fully furnished, including bed linens and dishes, TV! Nice-sized, quiet end-unit condo. Two big balconies, large living room with fireplace, custom wet bar.
Results within 1 mile of La Mancha
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Northern Edge Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Located in the heart of Phoenix, our apartment homes offer the perfect combination of desert charm, distinctive details, and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
896 sqft
Located along West Dunlap Avenue and yards from North 25th Avenue. Spacious apartments with garbage disposal, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Secure community offers a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$960
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
924 sqft
Minutes to I-17 for commuters. Hardwood floors, extra storage and dishwasher. Community amenities abound, including, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, hot tub and pool. Pets are permitted.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
949 sqft
Easy access to I-17 or the light rail. 1-2 bedroom units with oversized balconies, linen closets and fireplaces. Fitness center, basketball court and yoga facilities for active residents.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
845 sqft
Great location close to shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Units feature ceiling fans, dishwasher, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, pool, pool table and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
964 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
15 Units Available
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1199 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the pool and grilling station. Hit the links at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club or explore historic tracks at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$618
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sombra Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant community in a great Phoenix location. Grounds include community garden, pool, business center and hot tub. Units feature walk-in closets, electric kitchens, private patios and storage rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3013 W Echo Lane
3013 West Echo Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1118 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,118 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
2222 W Morten Avenue
2222 W Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
744 sqft
Ready today! Centrally located single level duplex unit with private backyard. Clean, well maintained home with newer appliances, blinds, tile flooring throughout and no carpet,.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2849 W Alice Ave
2849 West Alice Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1172 sqft
Great location at I17 and Dunlap! Ready for Move In 07/20/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
7743 N. 23rd Ave
7743 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Unit with laundry room. Central Location. 3 blocks away from major freeways (I-17 & 51), Major shopping centers, starbucks, LA FITNES, Public Transportation, schools, Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7771 N. 19th Lane
7771 North 19th Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1651 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful town home - (RLNE5917950)
Results within 5 miles of La Mancha
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
23 Units Available
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on East Highland Avenue and just minutes from Highway 51. Modern and spacious townhomes with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and garage. Community includes a pool, a hot tub and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
30 Units Available
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Gated community with easy access to hiking and biking trails, retail shops and restaurants. Four swimming pools, spas and outdoor picnic areas. Units have a private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
660 sqft
Welcome to the new urban lifestyle inhabit on 7th has to offer you.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
739 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
