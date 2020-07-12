/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
412 Apartments for rent in Kierland, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
61 Units Available
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,610
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1285 sqft
Designed by award-winning architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, these luxurious new residences offer an experience of desert living unlike any other.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
31 Units Available
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
15221 N CLUBGATE Drive
15221 North Clubgate Drive, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1326 sqft
Gorgeous New Listing. Professionally remodeled and decorated.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
15608 N 71ST Street
15608 North 71st Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1 sqft
Time for Golf, Shopping, Relaxing and just enjoying life. This beautiful fully furnished golf course unit is in the heart of everything Scottsdale has to offer. You Deserve a this lifestyle! Property overlooks the Westin Kierland Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
15802 N 71ST Street
15802 North 71st Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Landmark, one of Scottsdale's most luxurious & stylish condo community right next to Kierland Commons & the Scottsdale Quarter. This upscale 5th floor unit offers fabulous mountain, city & golf views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6833 E MONTREAL Place
6833 East Montreal Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2355 sqft
Leased Jan-Feb-April 2021***Enjoy resort style living in this 2 bedroom + Den and/or 3 Bedroom executive home on a tremendous golf course view lot.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard
15215 North Kierland Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LEASE JUST BECAME AVAILABLE - This is the ONLY LEASE AVAILABLE in KIERLAND COMMONS - 2 BR/2 BA SINGLE LEVEL -This Spectacular home is a LOCK AND LEAVE in the middle of KIERLAND COMMONS...
Results within 1 mile of Kierland
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
64 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,348
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
26 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
46 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,260
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
180 Units Available
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1069 sqft
Spacious, bright units feature in-unit laundry and extra storage. Modern community with carefully groomed grounds, concierge and internet cafe. Pet friendly. Scottsdale Airport and the Scottsdale Links are just a few miles away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
16046 N 63 Street
16046 North 63rd Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2629 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom plus loft brick house in Scottsdale, seconds from Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter. Formal living/dining room as you enter the home followed by cozy family room and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6730 E Sweetwater Avenue
6730 East Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1785 sqft
Your client will love making this beautiful house their new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for outdoor enjoyment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
14415 N 66TH Place
14415 North 66th Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2882 sqft
NESTLED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE KIERLAND AREA. THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND HAS A GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS. THIS HOME PROVIDES ENOUGH SPACE FOR EVERYONE! EXTRA LARGE PREMIUM LOT IS VERY PRIVATE.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6901 E FRIESS Drive
6901 East Friess Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
1844 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
16635 N 59TH Place
16635 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
2664 sqft
This Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental. We offer all utilities, cable, electric, water, amenities , linens, towels, dishes, pots pans , blender, coffee maker and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
14415 N 62ND Street
14415 North 62nd Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1440 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED-TURN KEY! Convenient location near TPC and Barrett Jackson (85254) Enjoy all that Scottsdale offers with restaurants, shopping and golf nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6218 E WALTANN Lane
6218 East Waltann Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1521 sqft
This stunning fully furnished & equipped 3 bed 2 bath home has been remodeled with all of the current trends. Featuring wood floors throughout the living areas and wood look plank tile in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
16642 N 61ST Place
16642 North 61st Place, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2472 sqft
**This Home Is A Fully Furnished Vacation Rental and Rates and Terms Vary on Availability and Season** Luxury and Comfort In One Of North Scottsdale's Best Locations. No Details Were Overlooked In Making This A Complete Vacation Rental Destination.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6900 E PRINCESS Drive
6900 East Princess Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two master bedrooms in this nicely appointed ground floor condo. Close to the pool and workout facility. Great location surrounded by restaurants and shopping.Available for 2020 winter season.
