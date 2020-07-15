/
Paradise Valley Community College
34 Apartments For Rent Near Paradise Valley Community College
14 Units Available
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
Private garages, massive closets, and built-in tech areas. Amenities include resort-like pool, media room, and courtyard that pet owners will love. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and other major retailers.
20 Units Available
Mountaingate
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$966
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
6 Units Available
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
940 sqft
Under New Management! Connect on Union is proudly managed by Western Wealth Communities.
8 Units Available
Paradise Valley Oasis
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
11 Units Available
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$993
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,216
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1202 sqft
Great location with quick access to North Phoenix, downtown and restaurants and shops. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, giant closets and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool and fire pit!
6 Units Available
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1029 sqft
Located just off Highway 51, close to Loop 101 and Squaw Peak Freeway, with easy access to neighborhood schools, restaurants and shopping options. Spacious apartments with balconies, W/D hookup, microwave and generous walk-in closets.
28 Units Available
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,184
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1262 sqft
Great location, close to the heart of downtown Phoenix. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
819 sqft
Minutes from the freeway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. These pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartments feature a pool, covered parking and gated access.
1 Unit Available
Rancho La Fuente
16621 N 25th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$740
570 sqft
Quiet community with on-site laundry, basketball court, swimming pool and package receiving on premises. Parking available. Units are smoke-free and have air conditioning, bathtubs and private patio/balconies.
1 Unit Available
18416 N CAVE CREEK Road
18416 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
926 sqft
Vacation in Style in this Wonderful Resort Community.
1 Unit Available
3150 E BEARDSLEY Road
3150 East Beardsley Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED HIGHLY UPGRADED RENTAL! - Modern Conveniences & Entertainment, All Within Your Reach! Masterful design and luxury are uniquely embodied in this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. Built in BBQ and patio furniture included.
1 Unit Available
19237 N 14TH Place
19237 North 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1136 sqft
Fully Furnish country Hills Continental built single level home offers split floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,136 SF on cul-de-sac over-sized lot 8,532 SF with vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage and mountain views.
1 Unit Available
3708 E KERRY Lane
3708 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Very nicely FULLY FURNISHED long or short term may consider month to month, corner lot, tucked in a quiet family neighborhood. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs, and half bath downstairs, upstairs laundry.
1 Unit Available
4332 E Siesta Ln
4332 East Siesta Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Available 08/07/20 ** Beautiful 3BR Family Home for Rent near Desert Ridge, NEWLY REMODELED** Look no further!!! Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a fantastic family neighborhood at the intersection Union Hills and 40th Place.
1 Unit Available
4514 East Hartford Avenue
4514 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2357 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- 4 Bedroom in Paradise Valley - Sleep 8 in beds plus sofa space.
1 Unit Available
17602 N 42ND Place
17602 North 42nd Place, Phoenix, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2040 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOV. 1* Beautiful, Furnished, Fully Equipped 2020 Remodel! 1-Story on large corner lot w/2 Master Bedrooms! NEW Heated Pool, Large Grassy Backyard, Built-In BBQ, FirePit + Putting Green. All New Flooring, Bathrooms, Furniture, TV's.
1 Unit Available
18823 N. 44th Pl.
18823 North 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1459 sqft
18823 N. 44th Pl. Available 04/04/20 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH HUGE GATED COURTYARD - AVAILABLE NOW. UPDATED PAINT AND CARPET. CORNER LOT WITH GATED COURTYARD AND REAR YARD. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE/DEN AND BUILT IN WET BAR, 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
18834 N 43RD Street
18834 North 43rd Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1530 sqft
Clean, spacious great room plan with 3 bed/2 ba with tile floors in main area and newer carpet in bedrooms. Kitchens have granite counters, stainless appliances and cozy eat-in area. Separate dining room with granite counter and serving cabinet.
1 Unit Available
1920 E BELL Road
1920 East Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Fully Furnished Rental- Available long term** Great North Phoenix Townhome in gated community with 2 car garage. Home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept floor plan plenty of room.
1 Unit Available
4376 E Selena Drive
4376 East Selena Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1751 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #490
17365 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1439 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
16021 N 30th Street Unit 101
16021 North 30th Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home With Gorgeous Kitchen And Community Pool Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
18250 N CAVE CREEK Road
18250 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1370 sqft
Vacation in Style in this Wonderful Resort Community. Fully Furnished Large Two Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
4703 E. Angela Drive
4703 East Angela Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1605 sqft
North Phoenix Beauty - Completely remodeled from top to bottom. You will love the new tile floors, White cabinets and granite counter tops. Home featuring high ceilings, 1605 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plan.