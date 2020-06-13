/
chino valley
79 Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1134 W. Road 1 North
1134 West Road 1 North, Chino Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Affordable manufactured home in Chino. 2bedrooms/1bath. $50.00 of electric bill paid by landlord, tenant pays overage. Well water included.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
427 Allerton Way
427 Allerton Way, Chino Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1610 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR Beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home in highlands Ranch in Chino Valley! Large kitchen, Large trees, two-car garage, and a fenced yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
347 Armitage Way
347 Armitage Way, Chino Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,957
2142 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a den. 2 Car garage, Washer/Dryer. 2142 Square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced. No pets, assistance animal only.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Valley
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3180 W. Hidden Valley
3180 Hidden Valley Lane, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2950 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CHINO VALLEY HOME WITH LOTS OF LAND AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath + bonus room that could be an office or third bedroom situated on 9+ acres. Beautiful vaulted pine ceilings. Large covered front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Valley
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1365 Starling St.
1365 Starling St, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1710 sqft
1365 Starling St. Available 07/27/20 Be The First To Live In This Saddlewood Home! College Students Welcome! - Brand new home in Saddlewood. Built in 2019 this home is 1,710 square feet. The front door enters into the open great room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107 Available 07/06/20 Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6145 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 109
6145 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - This ground floor condo has brand new carpet throughout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining area and laundry area with stacked washer and dryer included and extra closet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Pronghorn Ranch
1 Unit Available
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA including, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Valley
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Glassford Regional Market Place
11 Units Available
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,529
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3185 Shekinah Drive
3185 Shekinah Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1231 sqft
*** 2 bedroom / 2 bath + Den in desired Willow Lake Subdivision *** - You will love this 2 bedroom plus office (could be 3rd bedroom) with built ins and 2 bath double wide manufactured home in the heart of Prescott.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granville
1 Unit Available
6737 E. Voltaire Dr.
6737 E Voltaire Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the wonderful community of Granville. Custom neutral interior paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in Kitchen and entry way. Covered back porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
357 Dreamweaver Drive
357 Dreamweaver Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2420 sqft
357 Dreamweaver Drive Available 07/09/20 BEAUTIFUL PRESCOTT HOME AVAILABLE NOW!!! - THIS PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CALL THE CURRENT TENANT AT (706) 633-3384. This stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,420 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Castle Canyon Mesa
1 Unit Available
3411 N Jester Circle W
3411 Jester Circle West, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family Home ~ Prescott Valley - This cozy two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has new carpet in living room and bedrooms. Living room flows into dining area and kitchen and out the sliding glass door to the fenced backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Diamond Valley
1 Unit Available
4765 E. Gloria Drive
4765 East Gloria Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1288 sqft
4765 E. Gloria Drive Available 07/15/20 Fully furnished rental! Short term lease! - Beautifully furnished home for rent!. Built in 1966 this quaint 1,288 sq home is very well maintained.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Isabelle Lane
428 Isabelle Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2442 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN BLOOMING HILLS ESTATES COMING SOON!!! - This wonderful custom home has so much to offer! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor-plan and raised ceilings. Large living room with a cozy gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granville
1 Unit Available
4158 N. Bainsbury Drive
4158 Bainsburry Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1932 sqft
4 bedroom in Granville. - Custom 1,932 sq.' home in Granville. This 2016, home features an open floor plan. Enter into a large family room. The great room features a second living room, well appointed kitchen and dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Chino Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Chino Valley area include Northern Arizona University, Yavapai College, and Coconino Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chino Valley from include Flagstaff, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, and Verde Village.