Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2928 E MULBERRY Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2928 E MULBERRY Drive

2928 East Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2928 East Mulberry Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ADORABLE 2 bedrooms PLUS Arizona room on great street! *1 huge bathroom plus (with additional storage and second sink), 1/4 bath in laundry room*New 20'' tiles throughout *A/C unit only 3 years old*Brand new roof *Newer stainless steel appliances (GAS oven and washer/dryer)*SUBZERO built in fridge*Additional built in cabinets with glass fronts and lighting*Huge laundry room with toilet, lots of storage, sink*HUGE backyard oasis with covered patio. Sprinkler Timer front and back*Landscaping included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive have any available units?
2928 E MULBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive have?
Some of 2928 E MULBERRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 E MULBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2928 E MULBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 E MULBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2928 E MULBERRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive offer parking?
No, 2928 E MULBERRY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 E MULBERRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 2928 E MULBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2928 E MULBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 E MULBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 E MULBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
