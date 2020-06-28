2928 E MULBERRY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

ADORABLE 2 bedrooms PLUS Arizona room on great street! *1 huge bathroom plus (with additional storage and second sink), 1/4 bath in laundry room*New 20'' tiles throughout *A/C unit only 3 years old*Brand new roof *Newer stainless steel appliances (GAS oven and washer/dryer)*SUBZERO built in fridge*Additional built in cabinets with glass fronts and lighting*Huge laundry room with toilet, lots of storage, sink*HUGE backyard oasis with covered patio. Sprinkler Timer front and back*Landscaping included in rent!