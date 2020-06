Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak season price (Feb & March) $5000/mo ~ Off peak price (June-Sept) $2250/mo ~ All other months pricing will vary ~ Phoenix Charm is the perfect home for families small and large to getaway and enjoy all that Arizona has to offer. This home is centrally located in North Phoenix, in the shadows of Piestawa Peak. If you are looking for space, comfort, and a resort style backyard this is the home for you.