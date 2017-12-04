All apartments in Phoenix
10419 N 11TH Place
Last updated April 4 2019 at 2:15 AM

10419 N 11TH Place

10419 North 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10419 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Relax in resort style living at Pointe Tapatio. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse includes stainless steel appliances, wood tile flooring and reserved covered parking. Everything is move in ready. Secluded yard with lots of shade. Drive down winding streets, through this upscale area with mountain views and lush, mature landscaping. Enjoy three heated pools and spas, walking trails across from Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Nearby mountains are great for hiking, biking and beautiful Arizona sunsets. Great community with nearby restaurants, post office, grocery stores and Sky Harbor is only 25 minutes away.Great landlords too. This amazing home is waiting for you...don't delay!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10419 N 11TH Place have any available units?
10419 N 11TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10419 N 11TH Place have?
Some of 10419 N 11TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10419 N 11TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10419 N 11TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10419 N 11TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10419 N 11TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10419 N 11TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10419 N 11TH Place offers parking.
Does 10419 N 11TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10419 N 11TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10419 N 11TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 10419 N 11TH Place has a pool.
Does 10419 N 11TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10419 N 11TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10419 N 11TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10419 N 11TH Place has units with dishwashers.
