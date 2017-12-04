10419 N 11TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Relax in resort style living at Pointe Tapatio. This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse includes stainless steel appliances, wood tile flooring and reserved covered parking. Everything is move in ready. Secluded yard with lots of shade. Drive down winding streets, through this upscale area with mountain views and lush, mature landscaping. Enjoy three heated pools and spas, walking trails across from Phoenix Mountain Preserve. Nearby mountains are great for hiking, biking and beautiful Arizona sunsets. Great community with nearby restaurants, post office, grocery stores and Sky Harbor is only 25 minutes away.Great landlords too. This amazing home is waiting for you...don't delay!!