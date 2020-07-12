/
pointe tapatio
227 Apartments for rent in Pointe Tapatio, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
30 Units Available
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,039
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1224 sqft
Gated community with easy access to hiking and biking trails, retail shops and restaurants. Four swimming pools, spas and outdoor picnic areas. Units have a private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10424 N 11TH Place
10424 North 11th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Newly painted 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in the quiet community of Pointe Tapatio. Enjoy carefree resort-style living with 3 community pools/spas, hiking & biking trails in nearby North Mountain City park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,045
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1453 sqft
Situated at the base of North Mountain with sweeping views of the area. Designer apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and cozy wood-burning fireplace. Community has three pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large pool, hot tub, BBQ area and carport. Units feature air conditioning, refrigerator, dishwasher and extra storage space. Carport, on-site laundry, patio/balcony and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1019 E Cochise Drive
1019 East Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
Move-in ready 2/2 remodeled unit. New cabinets in the kitchen and bath. New tile floor, base boards and ceiling fans. Full size washer and dryer. Large patio with storage shed. New pavers on front and back patio.New window coverings.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
10410 N CAVE CREEK Road
10410 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE--FULLY FURNISHED--CABLE--WI-FI--WATER-TRASH INCLUDED--located within Gated Pointe Tapatio Community on one of the few Greenbelt Mountain View Lots.VERYRARE**Hidden Gem** Meticulously Maintained by a Seasonal Owner.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
809 East Vogel Avenue - 32
809 East Vogel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
750 sqft
809 @ THE PARK A must have unit with great finishes! Elementary schools nearby, closest grocery store is Fry's, boxing gyms nearby, subway and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1422 E CORTEZ Street
1422 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1452 sqft
Beautiful updated home located in an absolutely stunning hillside neighborhood. Literally steps away from trails of the Phoenix Preserve Mountains. Come home for a hike in the evening or beautiful walks in the morning.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1015 E. Cochise Drive
1015 East Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
End unit by the pool! 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled patio home with nice floor plan. Granite countertops and travertine floors in kitchen. Wood laminate and tile floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$765
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
926 sqft
Just a short drive to I-17 and Metro Center Mall. Recently remodeled apartments feature a private patio or balcony, in-unit washers and dryers, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Northern Edge Apartments, where quality and comfort meet. Located in the heart of Phoenix, our apartment homes offer the perfect combination of desert charm, distinctive details, and convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1199 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the pool and grilling station. Hit the links at Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club or explore historic tracks at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$922
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
938 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,101
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a beautiful, tranquil setting with lush landscaping and scenic mountain views, The Cortina is located in North Phoenix and is close to major highways, shopping, and fine restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
Montelano offers quality and comfort in Phoenix, AZ. We offer eight different floor plans and exceptional amenities with recent upgrades. Work up a sweat at our fitness center, or cool down in our beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
896 sqft
Located along West Dunlap Avenue and yards from North 25th Avenue. Spacious apartments with garbage disposal, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Secure community offers a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
660 sqft
Welcome to the new urban lifestyle inhabit on 7th has to offer you.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$920
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with new appliances and a fireplace. Just updated. Community highlights include a business center, basketball court, and game room. Close to I-17. Near Cave Creek Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
8 Units Available
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1111 sqft
Elegant granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, range, microwave and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, hot tub, media room, 24-hour gym and garage. Dogs and cats are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
7 Units Available
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Phoenix, just west of Arizona State Route 210. Units have electric kitchens with microwaves and ceiling fans. Business center, fitness center and community park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,099
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
944 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry and fully equipped kitchens. Amenities include yoga studio, 24-hour gym, swimming pool and hot tub. Green community with beautiful outdoor area.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
943 sqft
Upscale, affordable accommodations with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and patios or balconies in units. Community boasts a business center, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and hot tub. Next to Paradise Valley Mall and Stonecreek Golf Club.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
24 Units Available
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartment homes in resort setting. Units feature fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features include business center, coffee bar and hot tub. Near Highway 17, parks and local transit.
