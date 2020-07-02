All apartments in Peoria
9118 West Cameron Drive

Location

9118 West Cameron Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered back patio with fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 West Cameron Drive have any available units?
9118 West Cameron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 West Cameron Drive have?
Some of 9118 West Cameron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 West Cameron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9118 West Cameron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 West Cameron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9118 West Cameron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9118 West Cameron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9118 West Cameron Drive offers parking.
Does 9118 West Cameron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 West Cameron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 West Cameron Drive have a pool?
No, 9118 West Cameron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9118 West Cameron Drive have accessible units?
No, 9118 West Cameron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 West Cameron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 West Cameron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

