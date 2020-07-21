All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

8613 West Palo Verde Avenue

8613 West Palo Verde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8613 West Palo Verde Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Fairmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8613 West Palo Verde Avenue Available 10/01/19 Large 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, Great Location, Tons of Space! - LOTS OF SPACE, HUGE LIVING ROOM, 3 CAR GARAGE, R/V GATE, COVERED PATIO, HUGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!

(RLNE4236422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue have any available units?
8613 West Palo Verde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8613 West Palo Verde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue offers parking.
Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue have a pool?
No, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8613 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
