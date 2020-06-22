Rent Calculator
Home
Mesa, AZ
906 N REVERE Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
906 N REVERE Street
906 North Revere
No Longer Available
Location
906 North Revere, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit, new paint and carpet, covered parking! Great rental neighborhood. Close to ASU, freeways, airport, churches, schools. Great shopping right up the road.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 N REVERE Street have any available units?
906 N REVERE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 906 N REVERE Street have?
Some of 906 N REVERE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 906 N REVERE Street currently offering any rent specials?
906 N REVERE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 N REVERE Street pet-friendly?
No, 906 N REVERE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 906 N REVERE Street offer parking?
Yes, 906 N REVERE Street does offer parking.
Does 906 N REVERE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 N REVERE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 N REVERE Street have a pool?
No, 906 N REVERE Street does not have a pool.
Does 906 N REVERE Street have accessible units?
No, 906 N REVERE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 906 N REVERE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 N REVERE Street has units with dishwashers.
