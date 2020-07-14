All apartments in Mesa
The Maddox

2020 E Inverness Ave · (602) 353-7681
Location

2020 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204
Ranch West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Maddox.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
Welcome to your new home at The Maddox Apartments in Mesa, AZ!

Nestled in the heart of Mesa, The Maddox Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Mesa views or a night out on the town, The Maddox Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.

We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Mesa's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Maddox have any available units?
The Maddox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Maddox have?
Some of The Maddox's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maddox currently offering any rent specials?
The Maddox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maddox pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maddox is pet friendly.
Does The Maddox offer parking?
Yes, The Maddox offers parking.
Does The Maddox have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Maddox offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maddox have a pool?
Yes, The Maddox has a pool.
Does The Maddox have accessible units?
Yes, The Maddox has accessible units.
Does The Maddox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Maddox has units with dishwashers.
