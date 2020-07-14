Amenities
Welcome to your new home at The Maddox Apartments in Mesa, AZ!
Nestled in the heart of Mesa, The Maddox Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Mesa views or a night out on the town, The Maddox Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.
We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Mesa's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.