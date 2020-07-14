Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors cable included carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse

Welcome to your new home at The Maddox Apartments in Mesa, AZ!



Nestled in the heart of Mesa, The Maddox Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Mesa views or a night out on the town, The Maddox Apartments gives you the neighborhood youre looking for at the price you want.



We offer pet-friendly, 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans just minutes from Mesa's finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities.