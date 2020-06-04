All apartments in Mesa
Reflections at Red Mountain
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Reflections at Red Mountain

2601 E McKellips Rd · (602) 497-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2127 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1127 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2103 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2068 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1077 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reflections at Red Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Reflections at Red Mountain Apartments, located in Mesa is just minutes from the 202 Red Mountain Freeway where you can work and play! When you call Reflections at Red Mountain home, you will enjoy expansive and lush landscaped courtyards with green grass and large trees all within a gated community. We feature three swimming pools and two spas for you to enjoy. You will also have access to a 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse and barbecue areas.

Our one and two bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable living, generous storage, fully-equipped kitchens, full sized washers and dryers and a private patio or balcony with every home. Come by today to explore your new community and call Reflections at Red Mountain home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reflections at Red Mountain have any available units?
Reflections at Red Mountain has 7 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does Reflections at Red Mountain have?
Some of Reflections at Red Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflections at Red Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Reflections at Red Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reflections at Red Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Reflections at Red Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Reflections at Red Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Reflections at Red Mountain offers parking.
Does Reflections at Red Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reflections at Red Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflections at Red Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Reflections at Red Mountain has a pool.
Does Reflections at Red Mountain have accessible units?
No, Reflections at Red Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Reflections at Red Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, Reflections at Red Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.
